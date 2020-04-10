News of the death should not come over the phone. Doctors have trouble adjusting to the reality of coronaviruses

Matt Kaufman is used to death. He knows the job of telling people that someone they love is missing – from a stroke, an overdose, a car accident or one of the most difficult scenarios that he often sees at the New Jersey urban hospital where he works.

Usually, says the emergency doctor, he can find a way to honor the gravity of the moment with small but meaningful gestures of compassion – wait while a family member cries, touch them gently on the shoulder, or simply look them in the eye to give them words nobody wants to hear.

He had never announced such news over the phone. Until now.

COVID-19 has made a difference for many people, and so have they. Sometimes these days, suffocated by the N95 protective mask he wears throughout his shift, he shouts on the din of emergencies. He recently told a woman that her daughter has died.

“It’s horrible,” said Kafuman, director of medicine at Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City. Like many other hospitals in and around New York, the epicenter of the pandemic, it has seen a dramatic influx of critically ill patients in the past three weeks.

“General acuity, how sick people are, has increased dramatically,” he said. “I have never seen so many people die. You walk into the room and it’s a cardiac arrest here and a cardiac arrest there. This is what shockes me and disturbs me incredibly. “

Most hospitals in the area have banned anyone other than patients and emergency room medical staff in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This means that the parents, spouses, children and siblings who would usually wait in the ER are at home, unable to say goodbye.

Kaufman is one of hundreds of physicians who have had to change the way they practice medicine because of COVID-19, particularly the delicate burden of bringing news of the death.

Kaufman said appeals are often met with disbelief: “” How did it happen? “” Wait, what? Are you sure this is the right person? “It happens when you can’t do it in person. It’s obviously painful. And you feel helpless enough to be able to help or do the right thing. It’s heartbreaking.”

It is perhaps the most painful act of social distancing, another cruel detachment in this strange period. Many doctors, who are already struggling to connect with patients on a personal level through alienating layers of personal protective equipment, are trying to alleviate these difficulties by using FaceTime to at least give a human face to it. interaction.

“You cannot give these lives due attention even when the ultimate has happened; when they are dead, you cannot even tell family members correctly. It is a really terrible thing that trivializes life and what we do in a profound way, “he said.” You feel like you’re not doing people well. There is usually a way to make sure you have done it. in a way that is at least respectful, and that is not happening at the moment. “

“Frankly, we are rushing, as horrible as it sounds,” he said. “We don’t have time to do it right.”

Daily deaths in New York and New Jersey both hit new heights this week. On Wednesday evening, more than 4,200 people in New York died from COVID-19, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, overshadowing the 2,753 people killed in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. The crisis also spread across the Hudson River in New Jersey, which had seen Wednesday more than 1,500 dead, the second highest toll in the country.

“The situation is getting worse exponentially every day. I don’t want to panic, but people need to know how serious it is and what we are dealing with, “said Stefan Flores, an emergency room practitioner at Columbia University Medical Center locations in the Bronx and upper Manhattan.

Emergency rooms in New York often operate “already at full capacity,” he said. As COVID-19 ravaged the city, the emergency became a war zone. By the time he worked two hours this week, Flores had already killed two patients and was having end-of-life discussions with two others. “The level of devastation, volume and acuity is unprecedented and unlike anything I have ever seen. It was exhausting emotionally and physically.”

Covered in PPE while treating patients who also wear masks or connected to breathing apparatus, he has difficulty communicating or transmitting empathy as he normally does.

“Touch and listen to patients. This is what we do and what we do well, and it has been lost, “he said.

Perhaps the most emotionally difficult aspect of the pandemic has been seeing patients “suffocate and die alone,” he said. “It’s mental terrorism.” Flores and some of his colleagues started using FaceTime to allow people, even on a smartphone screen, to see seriously ill family members and to provide a shutdown – something he didn’t never had to do before.

“It may be the last time that people hear the voices of their loved ones, before they are intubated or before they die, and allowing them to see them before they die in these critical times bridges the gap. ’empathy that is lost without all of what we normally do at the bedside,’ he said. “He is really hard to do, to literally sit down and show someone your dying loved one over the phone. It’s horrible. But it gives a sense of humanity. ”

Likewise for Lynn Jiang, doctor of emergency medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan, the biggest change was the way she communicates with patients and their families. She started to rely heavily on technology to have frank discussions about a patient’s health or to provide updates on their condition.

“FaceTime, WhatsApp and all these new communication tools have become almost the norm now where before we could talk in person to family members,” she said. “We are becoming almost more involved than ever because we are now the only point of contact between a family and a loved one.”

Tough circumstances inspired Jiang to start an Instagram account as a space for frontline health workers to share their experiences as the virus started to spread. She saw in it “a way to create a community when our faces are hidden behind our equipment”.

The emergency room crisis was compounded by the increase in the number of people who fell ill with COVID-19. “Nurses, doctors, radiology technicians – it will all collapse if one of these service lines collapses,” said Kaufman. “If you don’t have a transporter, you can’t move your patients. I worry about the ventilators. But it doesn’t end with equipment. You have to have the staff.

A week ago, Kaufman saw many patients in Jersey City, but was not yet overwhelmed. This has changed.

To make matters worse, Kaufman must inform his relatives that if they had had contact with the deceased, they could be infected and will have to quarantine. It’s “impossible to explain to someone,” he said. “It’s pretty brutal. It is someone who has just discovered that someone he loves is dead. And you’re supposed to explain to them what to look for. “Don’t be afraid. Your loved one is dead, but that doesn’t mean you will.” “

Doctors not only relay news of a patient’s death over the phone, they also have sensitive end-of-life conversations with stunned family members who are often unprepared for medical decisions.

Many of the critically ill patients are seniors with underlying health conditions who come from nursing homes or assisted living facilities, said Dr. Tsion Firew, an emergency room doctor in Manhattan. Family members may not have seen them in the past few days or may not understand how quickly these patients can descend.

Another factor, she said, is the response time of emergency medical technicians. Patients are advised to stay away from the hospital until the last minute, and it can take three to four hours for an ambulance to arrive, she says, during which time patient may decline precipitately.

Firew now finds himself having delicate end-of-life discussions with family members on virtually every shift. For most patients who use a ventilator, the chances of recovery are “minimal,” she said.

“The question is always to want to prolong this process by putting them on fan or to die in peace something they would have wanted. It is very difficult to have these conversations with this speed, to be able to find the telephone numbers. This is something that we all see, “she said. “I think it’s very important that everyone has this difficult conversation with their parents.”