New Zealand street again steepest in the world after Guinness World Records overturned decision

(CNN) – A street New Zealand has just recovered its title after the organization Guinness World Records changed its way of measuring these things.

Representatives of Baldwin Street appealed the decision, claiming that the street was improperly measured.

After considering the appeal, Guiness World Records agreed and said “in order to fairly assess the different shapes of the streets, whether straight or curved, the slope must be measured by the central axis”, which is the center of the road.

The new results indicate that Baldwin Street has a steeper gradient of 34.8%, compared to the Ffordd Pen Llech gradient of 28.6%.

“Thank you very much to Guinness World Records for considering our findings,” said Toby Stoff, one of the representatives for Baldwin Street, in an online statement. “It is important to know that Guinness World Records deals with issues like this in a robust and professional manner. The issue of the gradient was only of a technical nature.”

The steepest street title is hotly contested. The World Atlas honors Canton Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but the Guinness World Records title is the most popular.

“We are very grateful to the Baldwin Street Appeal Team, led by surveyor Toby Stoff, for telling us of a rare gap in our stipulations and we are pleased to see the title return to New Zealand “Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, said in an online statement.

Amanda Sealy, Amy Woodyatt and Lauren Kent of CNN contributed to this report