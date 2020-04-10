New York Poles Say Local Hospitals Are Down Under COVID Relief Law

Local hospitals ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic may be eligible for funding under the recently approved federal COVID-19 emergency spending program, according to the New York congressional delegation.

The Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Coronavirus Law (CARES) approved by Congress and President Trump includes $ 150 billion to provide relief to hospitals and other health care providers across the country. nationwide, including protective gear such as masks and gowns.

But a bipartisan letter co-signed by 25 New York House members – sent to senior health officials in the Trump administration – argues that the formula they plan to use to distribute hospitals is deficient in local aid .

The aid would be based on 2018 data for Medicare, the health insurance program for seniors, said House members in the letter to Secretary of Health and Social Services Alex Azar and the administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma.

“New York hospitals are more severely affected by coronavirus than anywhere in the country and should be given priority. We are the epicenter of the pandemic, “representative Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau) told The Post, who wrote the letter with representatives Eliot Engel (D-Bronx) and Peter King (R-Nassau / Suffolk). .

The letter states: “This funding was intended to cover essential expenses for hospitals, including the increase in staff, the increase in bed capacity and the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE). As you also know, New York was much more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than any other state. “

The letter notes that New York accounts for 35% of COVID-19 cases in the country and 42% of deaths.

“Our hospitals have invested huge sums of money and canceled elective procedures to prepare for the influx of patients who are currently stretching many facilities beyond their capacity. These important decisions will save the lives of countless New York residents, but will also put New York hospitals in dire financial straits, ”the letter said.

“We urge you to reconsider and prioritize funding for New York and the other states most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said.

Suozzi said the law was rushed when asked why New York lawmakers hadn’t raised the issue of funding before it was passed.

HHS had no immediate comments on the letter.