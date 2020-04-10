New York now leads all countries in coronavirus cases

New York State is now the world capital of coronaviruses, recording more cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world outside the United States.

The Empire State reported a total of 159,937 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday – a jump of more than 10,000 new cases from the previous day.

There have been 7,067 deaths from contagion in the state so far, with a record 799 overnight deaths.

The state has now overtaken coronavirus cases in all other countries of the world.

It is followed by Spain and Italy, which have 152,446 and 139,422 cases of COVID-19 respectively, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Germany has 113,615 cases, followed by France with 83,080, China with 82,883 and Iran with 66,220 cases, according to the data.

The United Kingdom recorded a total of 61,497 cases of coronavirus, while Turkey recorded 38,226 cases, according to the data.

Overall, the United States confirmed a total of 432,596 cases of COVID-19 with 14,831 deaths from the disease on Thursday.

In New York alone, official statistics released Thursday morning showed that 4,426 people died from coronaviruses, while the number of confirmed cases increased to 84,373.

“Nobody ever heard of this disease six months ago – it didn’t even exist yet and it visited us in a way that is the worst in our nation,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio at his press briefing Thursday at the town hall.

The mayor added: “We have to fight this virus and we have the power to do it in many ways.”

“If we do it the way we are capable as New Yorkers – the strongest and most resilient people in this country – we can actually repel this virus,” he said. “We can really overcome this phase in which we are.”

Earlier this week, the number of deaths and infections by coronavirus in New York overshadowed those in China, Iran and Germany.

The total number of coronavirus deaths is now 3,339 in China, 4,110 in Iran and 2,349 in Germany, according to the latest data.

The country with the most coronavirus deaths so far is Italy with 17,669 deaths, followed by Spain with 15,238, according to the data.

Additional reporting by Julia Marsh