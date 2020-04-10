New York doctor who invented the rubella vaccine joins the fight against coronaviruses

The 87-year-old New York doctor who played a central role in the discovery of the rubella vaccine is now helping to fight the coronavirus.

Dr. Stanley Plotkin – known as the “sponsor of vaccines” – helped eradicate rubella from the United States after his vital inoculation became available in 1969. Now he is working with pharmaceutical companies to help eliminate the COVID-19, according to CNBC.

The alumnus of New York University – who has also worked on anthrax, polio, rabies and rotavirus vaccines – said he was optimistic about the eradication of the coronavirus as well.

“I have a lot of hope [coronavirus] vaccine, but people have to understand that it’s not something like in the movies where you can develop it overnight – that it is safe and effective overnight, “he said to the point. of sale.

Although he said that scientists today have more resources than they had when he was working to end rubella, also known as German measles.

“One of the big differences is that today, 40 years later, we have many different ways of developing vaccines. Now there are something like 40 different projects to develop vaccines, of which about half a dozen are well advanced, ”he said.

“Today, we have the means to use the nucleic acids – DNA or RNA – of the constructs of the virus. We can use protein. We can use vectors. ”

Plotkin, who is a pediatrician and vaccinologist, developed the rubella vaccine while working at the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia in the 1960s after a rubella pandemic swept through the United States and infected some 12 , 5 million people, According to the CDC.

Rubella is a contagious viral disease with symptoms similar to those of measles. It can cause serious birth defects in children and can be fatal for unborn babies and newborns if a mother is infected during pregnancy.

Rubella was finally eliminated from the United States in 2004.