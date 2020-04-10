New Mexico uses cell phone data to track movement of people within the state due to more restrictive travel measures

The state wants to control truckers who bring supplies and take their temperatures but don’t have enough temperature readers to do so, said Lujan Grisham.

“We are really worried that this virus will follow travelers to the state,” she said.

The state uses road signs to inform travelers from outside the state that many state parks are closed and that small communities should not be visited, said Lujan Grisham.

She added that she did not want people to visit tribal communities or pueblos and put up signage to say so, as well as detours and roadblocks.