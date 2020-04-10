New Mexico uses cell phone data to track movement of people within the state due to more restrictive travel measures

The state wants to control truckers who bring supplies and take their temperatures but don’t have enough temperature readers to do so, said Lujan Grisham.

“We are really worried that this virus will follow travelers to the state,” she said.

The state uses road signs to inform travelers from outside the state that many state parks are closed and that small communities should not be visited, said Lujan Grisham.

She added that she did not want people to visit tribal communities or pueblos and put up signage to say so, as well as detours and roadblocks.

Lujan Grisham said there was concern that tourists would invade small communities, expose them to the virus and buy many of the supplies needed by residents.

Some tribes have set up curfews to deter members from traveling, said Lujan Grisham.

CNN has contacted the governor’s office for more information on how cell phone data is collected and analyzed.

The Trump administration is in talks with the tech industry, including Facebook and Google, on how to use Americans’ cellphone location data to track the spread of the new coronavirus, companies told CNN last month.
Another pair of companies shown this month how tracking location data from phones can be used to monitor the spread of the virus.

X-Mode and Tectonix concentrated the phones of people who visited Fort Lauderdale, Florida beach in March – among them spring breakers that hit the headlines last month when they ignored the warnings from practice social distancing despite the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic.

The results of this data, in a map published on Twitter, showed where people went after visiting the beach, spreading across the country to major cities like New York and Chicago, possibly bringing the coronavirus with them.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan contributed to this report.


