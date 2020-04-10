Netflix brings back ‘Tiger King’ for one more episode

The streaming giant announced Thursday that it will release an eighth episode of the series, titled “The Tiger King and Me”, on April 12.
The episode is an after-show hosted by comedian Joel McHale, who is featured in the Netflix ad wearing a themed outfit (a cowboy hat and a leopard-print shawl).
McHale said he interviewed people on the show, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.
“I speak to a lot of people involved in the project,” said McHale in the video. “To see what has happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s revealing and, I hope, funny.”
The series specifically tells about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, or “Joe Exotic”, a large cat keeper in Oklahoma who allegedly orchestrated a plot to kill Carole Baskin, a woman who runs an establishment called Big Cat Rescue and had lobbied to stop operations like hers.
Since its release, the show has become a bastion of pop culture, becoming the subject of everything from memes to thought pieces.
