NASA is unveiling new images of the sun at the highest resolution ever

Recently published images of the sun show it at its highest resolution and it’s pretty impressive.

Clicks reveal spots on the sun’s surface that are full of hot plasma strands.

The images also show that the atmosphere in the sun is much more complex than previously thought.

They were taken with a Nasa High-Resolution Coronal Imager (Hi-C) space-based telescope.

They found that sections of the solar atmosphere that were previously thought to be dark or empty are actually filled with hundreds of miles of sections of hot electrified gases.

Each strand is said to be up to 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit (999982. ° C).

They are also so large that they are greater than the distance between London and Belfast.

What the threads created is still unclear.

The telescope that captured the images was carried into space on top of a sub-orbital rocket.

It then took a picture of the sun every second before returning to Earth.

Dr. Amy Winebarger, Hi-C chief researcher at Nasa MSFC, said: “These new Hi-C images give us a significant picture of the sun’s atmosphere.

“Together with ongoing operations such as Probe and SolO, this fleet of space-based instruments will show the dynamic outer layer of the sun in a whole new light in the near future.”

Future research will now look at how departments are formed and what their presence means.

They could also give a better idea of ​​how the sun views the earth.

UC Willan Postdoctoral Researcher Tom Williams, who works on HiC data, said: “This is a fascinating discovery that could better give us an understanding of the flow of energy through the solar layers and eventually down to Earth itself.

“This is so important if we’re going to model and predict the behavior of our life-giving star.”

Robert Walsh, a professor of solar physics at UCLan, added: “So far, solar astronomers have actually followed our closest stars in a‘ standard definition ’.

“The exceptional quality of information provided by the Hi-C telescope allows us to examine the sun patch in ultra-high definition for the first time.”

The research has been published in the Astrophysical Journal.