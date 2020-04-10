Mowers Could Be A Picture Of Health If NBA Season Resumes

If nothing else at a time when the Clippers have more questions than answers amid the NBA hiatus because of COVID-19, the team is confident in at least one thing to be true.

If the season were to resume, the same squad that had been injured since last summer is on the way to being the healthiest it has been.

“The Kawhi [Leonard] we’ll see that our shape will be phenomenal, “said trainer Doc Rivers, adding that Paul George” is another guy who is going to be in phenomenal shape. Reggie [Jackson], who was injured when we got him, will now be in good health. “

Another player who should benefit is the third center of the team, Joakim Noah, who had recovered from an Achilles tendon injury in the fall to occupy the last place on the list of 15 men on 9 March. Since there is a break on all transactions on the list across the league, the 10-day contract signed by Noah remains in effect one month later. This allowed the former defensive player of the year to get in shape under the supervision of the medical staff and the team’s performance.

“It was great for him,” said Rivers. “There are some people who took advantage of this rest period, or whatever it is called, and Jo is one of them, because he now has the opportunity to get back in shape and get in shape and it will be a factor for him. He will be a guy who can help us. “

While the suspension has cast doubt on whether the 2020 playoffs will be contested, it has also helped teams recover. The NBA has allowed teams to seek approval from the league office to provide medical treatment to players for as long as treatment is required and obtaining such treatment outside of NBA facilities would put the player at risk no exposure to the coronavirus, according to three people with knowledge of the practice.

“I spoke to Kevin Garnett the day he entered the Hall of Fame and we had a long talk, but one of the things he actually said was,” Man, I can’t wait for the playoffs “” said Rivers. “In the typical KG way,” no excuse! No one should have any excuses! Everyone is going to be healthy! Everyone will be rested! »»

Leonard was unable to train last summer due to persistent injuries from his only season with Toronto. The NBA said Leonard was unable to play games on consecutive nights while managing an ongoing injury to the patellar tendon in the left knee. It wasn’t until November, several weeks after the season started, that George and his surgically fixed shoulders were allowed to make contact. He also missed 11 games due to hamstring injuries.

While it has been understood that the Clippers’ success in the playoffs will be based on the health of these stars, injuries to other players have created more concerns over the season. Sometimes the only consistency came from seeing at least one contributor name on the injury report. The 29 different starting lineups used across 64 tied games for an NBA top.

Signed on February 20 to strengthen the back bench area, Jackson immediately added pop to the second unit of the Clippers by freeing up the ball handling responsibilities formerly assumed by high-level guard Lou Williams. The instant production bode well for the Clippers, who signed with Jackson, knowing that he had missed 42 of the first 44 games of the season due to a back injury.

“Very few” Clippers have been able to shoot in the past month, said Lawrence Frank, president of the team’s basketball operations, adding that a player “had tried to go around Los Angeles to find a hoop outdoors, but all rims have been removed. “All, however, received exercise equipment to help him maintain his physical condition. And, according to the NBA directive, injured players are not necessarily alone to maintain their treatment.

“Our performance and medical staff do a very good job, it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Frank. “Each player is completely different, so they each have different equipment and tools.”

While the hiatus potentially starts the Clippers for a full-power post-season race, it also cut short the momentum they had built up in the weeks before Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive. for COVID-19 on March 11, leading the league to suspend its season.

Only the Clippers have ranked among the top five teams in offense and defense since the All-Star Break in February. They had won seven of their previous eight games while showing their reach. Against Oklahoma City on March 3, a small ball formation with JaMychal Green in the center strengthened his lead in a final victory. Two nights later, the Clippers relied on 7-foot center Ivica Zubac to help strangle a talented squad from Houston.

“We started to understand each other … we played seamlessly via Kawhi and PG, you know, it was no longer forced,” said Rivers. “I really thought we were going to have a crazy race on the stretch and unfortunately, bam, it stopped. I guess my short answer is: I love where we were and see how we play and how we get together, this team is good. I think we could beat anyone. “