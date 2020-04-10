Mount Everest: climb the highest mountain in the world in the comfort of your home

His inner adventure was initially inspired by one of his daily tasks early in the morning.

“I live in a tall Georgian house and have a cup of tea with my wife and I said that when this lockdown was over, I would feel like I had climbed Everest,” he told CNN Sport.

“I was more focused on my awareness and fundraising efforts rather than how I was going to do it.”

Roof terrace top

When Griffin finally reached the top floor of his house for the last time, he celebrated with his wife and daughter by flying a Union flag from the rooftop terrace.

He measured his progress using a special adapted tracker, stopping for a break every time he climbed the height of the UK’s tallest building, The Shard (1,016 feet).

“It was great, I did not let myself go on the roof terrace, so I kept that for something to hope for. As in any real challenge, it is about setting small goals,” he said. -he declares.

With the launch of his new vegan delivery business suspended due to the pandemic, Griffin now spends most of the isolation at his daughter’s home school and does everything he can to support his wife – a NHS doctor working on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

He hopes his new initiative has provided some respite from the current situation for other people, but admits that he was surprised by the international interest in his feat.

“It is a sign of the times people are looking for things to distract themselves. Not following the news constantly can be an important part of mental well-being,” added Griffin.

“I hope it was a fun distraction for people, if nothing else.”

To stay positive

Griffin is not the only Briton to quarantine one step at a time.

A passionate endurance runner, Rory Southworth Also found himself looking for creative cardio alternatives during the lockout.

So he climbed the height of Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the United Kingdom, in the footsteps of his garden before focusing on measuring the height of Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, using only the first step.

“People started to be very interested in what they could do and it was something they wanted to get involved in,” Southworth told CNN Sport from his home near the Lake District, UK.

“So I thought of creating a group which, for five days, would trek Everest base camp.

“It is a trek that many people know, the elevation is quite accessible and you can do the height that you would have to do every day before breakfast, if you wake up early enough.”

Emotional moments

Using Instagram , the 27-year-old man brought together a group of 30 people to take up the challenge of climbing the 5,364 meters.

By keeping track of their progress online, Southworth was able to encourage his new friends to meet their daily stair needs – whether they climb stairs, garden steps or just a ladder.

Besides staying physically active during the quarantine period, the virtual trek also helped participants psychologically.

Some climbers had recently lost their jobs, were key workers in stressful roles, or had trouble adjusting to life in a vacuum.

“For many of us in the outdoor community who play a lot of outdoor sports, our mental health is intrinsically linked to our sport,” said Southworth, admitting that hiking was an intense emotional experience for some.

“We are not really used to managing stress without having the capacity to release it through physical activity in nature and wild places.

“So it was very important to have something we focus on, to give ourselves a goal and to have a team to support us through it.”

Southworth is keen to continue helping people stay active during the lockout and is already hosting another challenge where teams set off on a different virtual mountain each morning.

“My plan is to continue to improve these challenges, to continue to improve the concepts and to involve the teamwork aspect to really try to push positivity in the outdoor community,” he added.