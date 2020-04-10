Mort Drucker, cartoonist for Mad magazine, died He was 91 years old.

The self-taught cartoon legend Mort Drucker, who for decades drew the cartoons of Hollywood’s biggest politicians and celebrities for Mad magazine, died at his home in New York. He was 91 years old.

One of Drucker’s daughters told The Associated Press that he fell ill last week, having difficulty walking and breathing problems. She did not give a specific cause of death and said he had not been tested for the coronavirus.

Drucker has inspired generations of artists and admirers with his illustrations for the film and television satires of Mad magazine, who helped define the sense of humor of the baby boomer generation. The drawings of his subjects were complex and playful, wacky and idiosyncratic, no doubt his own.

“The world has lost not only an extraordinary talent, but a shining example of kindness, humility and humor”, tweeted the National Cartoonists Society on Thursday.

RIP, Mort Drucker, whose cartoons revealed as much as they ridiculed. In your memory, we will continue to satirize even in dark moments, and laugh like idiots while doing so. pic.twitter.com/AUWEaIMWUe – MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) April 9, 2020

Throughout his long career, Drucker has attracted hundreds of stars and politicians, often in multi-cartoon crowd scenes. Among his famous subjects were Princess Diana and the entire royal family, Whoopi Goldberg, former presidents Richard M. Nixon and Barack Obama, Fidel Castro, Woody Allen, Steve Martin and film critics Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel. He has also drawn parodies of “West Side Story”, “Star Trek”, “The Godfather”, “The Empire Strikes Back” and other films.

“I think I drew almost everyone in Hollywood,” said Drucker to New York Times in 2000.

For many celebrities, being drawn by the revered artist was a symbol of success. One of his biggest fans was Michael J. Fox, who once said, “Death Drucker pulled my head. God, it was exciting! “

It was as if we had really succeeded when we were brutally mocked in the pages of @MADmagazine! Truly a career highlight and when it came to an impeccable caricature, there was no better artist than Mort Drucker. Simply the best … by far. #TEAR pic.twitter.com/8J7Cshch0t – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 9, 2020

“I can’t think of any artist who intrigued, entertained me, and made me laugh more than you,” Fox wrote once in a thank you note.

Ducker was born on March 22, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, to Edward, plumber, electrician and businessman, and Sarah, housewife. He went to Erasmus Hall High School, where he met Barbara, his future wife. They had two daughters. Years later, in 1995, he attended the Art Institute of Boston.

As long as he can remember, Drucker wanted to draw cartoons. It was the only thing that interested him outside of football, and he thought he could make a living from it.

“I really wanted to be a designer,” Drucker told Newsday in 1989. “I would get bored of taking a portrait, like a camera. Or a car; I can’t shoot a car straight. I don’t want to draw a car straight. “

Drucker’s career as an illustrator began at the age of 18 and landed a job as an assistant for the syndicated comic strip “Debbie Dean, Career Girl”. He then worked for DC Comics (then called National Periodical Publications), where he worked as a retoucher, correcting errors in the comics “Batman” and “Superman”. He stayed with them as a freelancer after he left to find another job.

His working days for Mad magazine started in the 1950s when he deposited his portfolio, which was full of drawings he had created as a cartoonist for DC Comics. The editors of Mad were impressed and hired him.

Drucker, however, said it had taken him years to fully develop his skills.

Drucker also drew TV animations, album covers, illustrations for children’s books and magazine covers, including dozens for Time magazine.

His 1970 Time magazine article, “Battle for the Senate” is one of many at the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian Institute. George Lucas commissioned him to create the poster for his 1973 film “American Graffiti”. He also published, among other things, the best-selling political coloring book “The JFK Coloring Book”, a collaboration with comedian Paul Laikin.

Drucker’s honors and honors included the 2015 National Cartoonists Society Medal of Honor for his overall achievement and his 2017 induction into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife for over 70 years; daughters Laurie Bachner and Melanie Amsterdam; and three grandchildren.