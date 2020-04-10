More golf in New York during the coronavirus pandemic

The party is over for New York golfers.

While all New Jersey golf courses were closed for two weeks under the executive order of Governor Phil Murphy in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis, many in New York – including Westchester County courts and New York State Park yards like Bethpage – have been open and successful with business in this exceptionally hot spring.

As of Thursday, however, all New York golf courses that require employees to manage them have been ordered to close, as New York State and the Empire State Development Corporation have clarified that these employees are non-essential workers.

This came in a published notice titled “Guide to Determining if a Business Undertaking is Subject to Downsizing Under Recent Executive Decrees”.

The previous order did not specifically describe golf courses as non-essential businesses on its list of essential entities by Empire State Development, the state’s economic development branch.

The new directive was released Thursday by Empire State Development, specifically stating that golf courses are not “essential businesses” under the Andrew Cuomo government’s pause order.

Golf courses are scheduled to close until April 29, although a number of Met area golf courses have already warned customers that they will be closed until May. Bethpage, for example, said on its website that it would be closed until May 7. Westchester County courts, too, are not planning to reopen until May.

“What a day,” said Brian Mahoney, executive director of the Metropolitan Golf Association, on Thursday evening. “I don’t know of any course that will work like a start-up business [Friday]. »»

Mahoney said he does not interpret the order as calling on people not to play golf.

“Based on our collective understanding, the executive order does not prohibit human beings from holding and swinging golf clubs,” said Mahoney. “But it’s only labor. The decree deals with golf affairs. No golf course can operate like a business. »»

Mahoney said the latest order was “confusing because today, in our interpretation, hasn’t really changed what we knew three weeks ago.”

A joint statement written by the MGA and released Thursday evening read in part: “Today’s guidelines provide more information on whether a business is subject to downsizing under the recent decree . We do not consider the guidelines to affect non-commercial recreational activities on golf courses. The guidelines deal with golf activity and the relationship of golf facilities to their employees, and further reiterate that golf activity is “not essential”.

“The indications are in accordance with our positions concerning Executive Decree 202.6; that is, employees in charge of operating golf courses, such as beginners, locker room attendants, and the like, are subject to the current home stay order. There is nothing in today’s guidelines to conclude that golf, as a pure recreational activity, played in accordance with the CDC guidelines on social distancing and other health protection measures, is not prohibited or that private golf courses must lock their doors to members simply carrying their own bags or walking for exercise.

“Our opinions are provided as a courtesy to our members in order to promote consistent interpretations of the various orders and directives regarding golf courses promulgated in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic. There can be no assurance that our interpretations of these orders and directives are ultimately in accordance with the intent of the government entities issuing these orders and directives. “