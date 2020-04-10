MOCA could avoid leaves and layoffs in coronavirus crisis

Five days after Congress and President Trump enacted a $ 2.2 trillion law to alleviate the economic devastation caused by the escalation of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Museum of Contemporary Art, in downtown Los Angeles , announced the closure of almost all of its staff. half April.

Only one question remained: why?

The federal CARES Law provides $ 350 billion in relief funds to small businesses to keep workers fully employed. So why are museum workers expected to bear the brunt of a crisis they did not have to face?

MOCA is actually exactly the kind of small business that the unprecedented bill was designed to help. A spokeswoman for the museum said that the possibility of using the relief funds had been discussed, but that no action had been taken.

CARES – the acronym for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act – takes a number of key steps. They include direct grants to hospitals hit by an overload of patients and coverage of costs associated with testing for COVID-19.

However, in the 335-page bill, the very first item on the long list of programs is the paycheck protection program. If workers remain on the payroll, a small business loan made during the crisis can be turned into a working equivalent of an outright subsidy.

The objective: to maintain the full employment of existing workers as much as possible, in order to prevent the economic machinery of the country from being stripped away.

The Small Business Assn. uses one of two criteria to determine whether a business – including a non-profit charity like MOCA – is eligible for assistance. What Matters for a Small Business? An official Small business size standards table lists the rules.

Size standards are mainly expressed in millions of dollars or in number of employees. A logging operation with fewer than 500 employees is eligible, for example, while a copper mining operation with fewer than 1,500 also does.

Museums use a financial standard. An eligible museum cannot have an annual operating budget greater than $ 27.5 million. MOCA’s budget is approximately $ 20 million. It is a classic small business.

For the payment protection program, a repayable loan equivalent to 2½ times the monthly payroll, up to a maximum of $ 10 million, is available. Information on MOCA’s pre-pandemic monthly payroll was not immediately available from the museum. But a company that maintains its payroll for two months, while spending 75% of the loan on salary costs, will see its loan canceled.

Over 70 MOCA staff are laid off, in whole or in part, with health insurance maintained but with substantial salary reductions. (For the purposes of the loan program, Compensation of an eligible employee cannot exceed $ 100,000.) 97 part-time workers – including gallery attendants, exhibit installers, retail staff, team members education and AV crew – were laid off in late March.

Admittedly, the process of obtaining the PPP loan is not easy, a sad reality of the incompetence which characterizes so many aspects of the management by the Trump administration of the pandemic crisis. The rollout of the program, which started last Friday, was a fiasco.

The SBA is underfunded and understaffed to meet the huge demand. These emergency loans are therefore directly administered through eligible banks.

A lender charges between 1% and 5% of the loan in order to have a financial incentive to do the right thing. In addition, 1% interest may be charged in addition to the fees.

This week, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin – ironically, administrator of MOCA before joining the Trump administration – admitted that the CARES law’s PPP allocation was too small. America claims 30 million small businesses and the PPP will quickly run out of funds. Tuesday, Mnuchin tweeted his intention to ask Congress for an additional $ 250 billion.

Many believe that this will not be enough either. Rather than a $ 600 billion guarantee, a trillion dollars might be necessary. Senator Elizabeth Warren even offers remove any ceiling on available PPP funds. The House meets again on Thursday to resume its fourth coronavirus rescue plan, although the final work on determining the amount must await the return of the Senate, which is on vacation until April 20.

The Hammer Museum, the Institute of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles – many of the city’s arts organizations are surely called small businesses. Like MOCA, they should seek P3 bailout funds to keep full-time staff safe and in place. Employees need it, arts institutions need it, and the US economy needs it. There is no good excuse for not doing this.