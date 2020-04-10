Mimi G teaches DIY face mask sewing from her home studio

Social media sensation and couture maven Mimi G may be able to whip up a dress in under two hours, but there is only one person for whom she does it.

“People assume that if you sew, you want to sew for other people,” said the former hobbyist who became a DIY teacher. “But unless I wear it, I don’t do it.”

That’s why she shows her millions of followers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube (where the last tutorial is a DIY mask), as well as its MimiGstyle.com website and its virtual fashion school, Sew It Academy, how easily they can do it themselves, even if they have never picked up a needle.

“They can follow me by literally opening a box and taking out a sewing machine and saying,” Here is a sewing machine, “” she said. “Many tutorials are too complex and leave people frustrated.”

Woven through all the lessons, videos and blog entries is an inspirational message, as it is open to previous struggles – including her time as a homeless teenage mom – and boiling over the current state of her. career and family life.

All of this comes from the spacious sewing studio / workshop of his hillside Glendale home. The bright room downstairs was a major draw when she and her husband, Norris Dánta Ford, a full-fledged fashion designer, bought the 3,400-square-foot home last year.

“We were specifically looking for a place that had some sort of bonus room,” said G, short for Goodwin, the last name of her previous husband. “Before, I worked in a downtown area, but I felt less productive when I had to leave my house to go to an office.”

This is where G films his videos and directs the Sew It Academy with Ford, who is also his male fashion teacher. The two youngest of her four children, aged 12 and 16, enjoy spending time in the bedroom with their mother. And his Pekingese, Buttons, curls up on his lap while G works.

Sewing machines and other equipment line the space, as well as shelves containing a large library of clothing models. Some walls show framed pictures of G, modeling clothes she designed for the model maker Simplicity.

G had been sewing since the age of 12, making doll clothes while visiting his aunt, a seamstress in Puerto Rico. She started blogging on crafts in 2012, teaching people to make their own clothes, and preaching that everyone should have access to beautiful, durable, and well-fitting clothing, regardless of income or size. (She learned to reproduce a dress for $ 1,000 for less than $ 100.)

“It’s also about sustainability and giving up on fast fashion,” said G. “If you’re going to take the time to do something, make it last for many years.”

Why is this your favorite room?

Everything about my business is happening here – social media, license agreements, creating models. But sewing remains my hobby. It’s always the only thing I like to do, even if it’s my business.

How did you arrange the space?

When I work, it’s a total 360-degree experience. I need to be able to move around my cutting table. We got these tables from Ikea – they are actually butcher block counters, which we put on adjustable feet. I needed a high table, so I don’t have to bend over while I cut.

What else is there?

I have here a reserve of fabrics which I keep on hand. I know I can do just about anything with a minimum of 3 yards of fabric, so if I see something I like, I will buy it and keep it. And I have wicker baskets that contain all of my supplies. Everything is everywhere when I work, but when I finish, I have to put everything back.

How has your journey shaped your love for this house?

I came to Los Angeles from Chicago as a teenager on the run. I was 15 years old and I was a single mother and I was crouching in a building opposite the L.A. City College. I begged to feed my daughter. Even when I had an apartment, there were times when we couldn’t afford to have the lights on. We were playing candlelit games and eating ramen for a month. So now, no matter how good things are, in the back of my mind I have this feeling, “You will never go back, so what is the next thing you can do?”