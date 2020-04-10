Microsoft grants workers 12 weeks paid parental leave due to school disruption

Parents who works for Microsoft ((MSFT) can choose how and when to use the leave – be it three months or a few days a week – a company spokesperson told CNN Business. The company calls the program “12-week paid leave in the event of a school pandemic and childcare.”
The news was first reported by Internal of the business community.
The policy aims to “give our employees greater flexibility and leave when faced with prolonged school closings,” added the spokesperson.
Coronavirus has forced schools around the world to close, UNESCO says school closings in 188 countries have an impact more than 91% of the world’s student population – about 1.6 billion children and young adults. Several American states have extended school closings, some governors already announcing that schools stay closed for the rest of the academic year. This understands Washington, where Microsoft is headquartered.
Microsoft’s move is one of the many steps technology companies are taking to adapt to lockouts, as most of their employees move to work remotely due to the global pandemic. Facebook ((FB) announced last month that it donate $ 1000 to each of its 45,000 employees, and will continue to pay its hourly and contractual employees in full despite a reduced workload. Google ((GOOGL) and Twitter ((TWTR)also said they would continue to pay the contractors.
But other tech companies, such as Amazon ((AMZN), to have under fire for their treatment of workers during the epidemic, especially those in their warehouses and distribution facilities.
