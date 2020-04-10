Melania Trump encourages the use of a face mask with a photo of herself

“While the CDC is studying the spread of # COVID-19, it recommends that people wear cloth face covers in public places when social distancing can be difficult to do,” said the first lady on her accounts. social media. “Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distance.”

The photo tweet was released shortly after Trump posted a video of her holding the mask in his hands, setting out guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first lady’s visual approval of the federal guidelines for wearing cloth face covers comes several days after the CDC updated its guidelines for the public. On April 3, the recommendations were adjusted to suggest that Americans wear non-medical cloth covers in public, largely to prevent the spread of the virus via those who are asymptomatic carriers.

Trump recorded Thursday’s video message and another posted Wednesday thanking medical staff and front-line workers earlier this week at the White House, according to a White House official.

The first guidelines at the start of the pandemic were that face masks were not necessary for the general public in order to avoid getting sick. The president, when announcing the new measures, stressed that the guidelines were voluntary. “I choose not to do it,” said Trump. The president has been tested at least twice for Covid-19 – both tests were negative, according to the White House – and those who come into contact with Trump have been tested. The first lady has been tested at least once for the virus, according to her spokesperson, who confirmed that the March 13 test was negative. A few minutes after the president’s initial announcement on the CDC’s updated guidelines, the first lady posted the importance of wearing one on her Twitter account for the first time. “I ask everyone to take social distancing and wearing a mask / face covering seriously,” she wrote, reiterating her message last Sunday. At a press conference on Sunday, the president was asked about the first lady’s support for face covers, as he has repeatedly stated that he will not wear them. “It’s good, no, she feels it,” said the president. “She likes the idea of ​​wearing it, yes, she does. A lot of people do. Again, it’s a recommendation, and I understand that recommendation, and I agree with that.”

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/politics/melania-trump-face-mask-coronavirus/index.html