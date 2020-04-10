McClatchy leaves approximately 115 employees on leave to deal with coronavirus impact

The company, whose newspapers include the Pulitzer Prize-winning Miami Herald, the Kansas City Star and The Sacramento Bee, employs around 2,700 people, which means the plan translates into more than 115 temporary layoffs. The cuts will mainly affect McClatchy’s advertising department, while editorial staff will be spared, McClatchy’s vice president of news, Kristin Roberts, told CNN Business on Thursday.

“We are taking certain steps that help us ensure that our expenses are aligned with our revenues,” said Roberts. “Everyone in the local information sector and in the information sector in general saw their income under the pressure of the impact of the coronavirus. We worked very carefully and fairly precisely and this allowed us to ‘isolate our press team from these cost reductions. ”

In the past month, media companies across the country – alt-weekly local newspapers and digital media – have laid off or laid off employees or implemented salary reductions to mitigate the loss of advertising funds while companies close or end discretionary spending following a coronavirus. The Gannett newspaper conglomerate, for example, authorized the majority of employees , forcing them to take a week without pay in April, May and June. Tribune Publishing, the third-largest owner of American newspapers after Gannett and McClatchy, announced permanent pay cuts on Thursday for non-union workers earning at least $ 67,000, according to an internal note obtained by CNN Business.

These changes come when the press was already in financial difficulty. McClatchy filed for bankruptcy in February.

McClatchy’s CEO Craig Forman on Thursday announced the changes to an internal memo, which was obtained by CNN Business. In the memo, Forman said he would cut his total compensation by 50% and that five other executives would receive a 15% pay cut. Forman also announced the elimination of certain management positions, leading to four layoffs: Sara Glines, head of the Eastern region and president and editor of The News & Observer; Gary Wortel, Western Region Manager and President and Publisher of The Sacramento Bee; Kim Nussbaum, responsible for commercial projects and business transformation; and Bryan Harbison, director of planning. “While customer revenues and our news operations in many ways surpass key indicators, our advertising business is suffering despite our team’s efforts to beat national trends,” said the memo. “So we need to adapt while doing our best to safeguard the main mission of our business: to provide vital news and information for our subscribers and customers in the communities we serve across the country.” Roberts told CNN Business that McClatchy hopes to recruit employees on leave as soon as possible. The company will continue to cover the health benefits of those on leave. “We are putting it in a way that allows us to bring them back without interruption to the time when we have passed that,” said Roberts. “We will work very hard to rectify this situation as quickly as possible.”

