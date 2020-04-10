Major league games: Bret Saberhagen stood out in the 1982 city final

With the high school spring sports season canceled, preparatory columnist Eric Sondheimer looks back on some of the most memorable championship games in Southern California history.

It was June 14, 1982. Randy Rosenbloom is at Dodger Stadium for the city section championship baseball game. He calls play-by-play for KGOE radio in Thousand Oaks.

“Hello and welcome to the magnificent Dodger Stadium as Cleveland and star pitcher Bret Saberhagen take on Palisades for the Los Angeles City Section Baseball Championship.”

Rosenbloom and everyone else had no idea how historic the game was going to be.

Saberhagen threw the city’s first and only hitless game in the history of the city’s championship game at Dodger Stadium, leading Cleveland to a 13-0 victory over Palisades. He struck out 21 of 22, with only one error preventing a perfect match.

“This is a time I tell my children and I will tell my grandchildren about,” said umpire Larry Obar 20 years later.

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, was one of the helpless Palisades hitters against Saberhagen, who was drafted in the 19th round by the Kansas City Royals and started the year 8-0 after arm problems.

Saberhagen showed the precise control he would have in the major leagues, by removing eight and removing the last 20 hitters after the first set error. He would win two American League Cy Young Awards with the Kansas City Royals.

Saberhagen has been propelled into the media spotlight. He was given the phone in the Dodgers’ shelter.

“Someone said,” Hey, the president is on the phone, “said Saberhagen.

It was actually a call from KNBC-TV. He wanted Saberhagen to appear live with sports broadcaster Stu Nahan at 11 p.m. TV show. It was the final touch to a dream day.

Meanwhile, Rosenbloom was trying to think of what Vin Scully called a Sandy Koufax without a hit.

“Saberhagen is at the edge of history. Try not to touch the dolphins. Bret Saberhagen has retired 19 times in a row. It is far from the title. Here is the liquidation and the pitch. Decay is below in front of the plate. Catcher Glen Newhouse is there to pick it up, pick it up, throw it at Markland at first. He went out. It’s a no-hitting game and a championship for Saberhagen and the Cavaliers. “

Rosenbloom would continue to work with Saberhagen in the press box at Dodger Stadium in another league game 20 years later.