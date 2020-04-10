Maine Snow Storm Causes Power Outages

Some areas north of Portland have been hit by more than 7 inches of snow, according to National Meteorological Service

Nearly a third – more than 200,000 – of Central Maine Power customers had no electricity on Friday morning, and some areas could be “for more than a day” private, the utility said.

“Strong winds and heavy snow overnight caused many outages,” CMP said in a tweet. “Our teams are working quickly and safely to restore power.”

Power outages in some regions appear “to be the largest since the October 2017 wind storm,” said the Caribou National Weather Service.