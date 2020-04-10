Maine Snow Storm Causes Power Outages

Nearly a third – more than 200,000 – of Central Maine Power customers had no electricity on Friday morning, and some areas could be “for more than a day” private, the utility said.
“Strong winds and heavy snow overnight caused many outages,” CMP said in a tweet. “Our teams are working quickly and safely to restore power.”
Power outages in some regions appear “to be the largest since the October 2017 wind storm,” said the Caribou National Weather Service.
“Easter Sunday could be a very dangerous day in the southeast,” said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. “All the ingredients for severe weather probably come together. You have strong low pressure, strong wind shear, abundant humidity in the Gulf of Mexico, which could lead to several tornadoes in the southeast.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/T8XxE2df6XI/index.html