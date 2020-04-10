Maine Snow Storm Causes Power Outages

by April 10, 2020 Top News
Maine Snow Storm Causes Power Outages

Some areas north of Portland have been hit by more than 7 inches of snow, according to National Meteorological Service.

Nearly a third – more than 200,000 – of Central Maine Power customers had no electricity on Friday morning, and some areas could be “for more than a day” private, the utility said.

“Strong winds and heavy snow overnight caused many outages,” CMP said in a tweet. “Our teams are working quickly and safely to restore power.”

Power outages in some regions appear “to be the largest since the October 2017 wind storm,” said the Caribou National Weather Service.

The winds “will bring 20 to 30 degrees cooler air to the region”, National Meteorological Service said, but the snow “will diminish overnight on Saturday in northern New England (especially Maine) after a few significant accumulations.”
It’s like the South East braces for severe weather, including tornadoes, Easter Sunday.

“Easter Sunday could be a very dangerous day in the southeast,” said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. “All the ingredients for severe weather probably come together. You have strong low pressure, strong wind shear, abundant humidity in the Gulf of Mexico, which could lead to several tornadoes in the southeast.”

Melissa Alonso

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/T8XxE2df6XI/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Spain "is not yet in a de-escalation phase", warns the Minister of Health

Spain “is not yet in a de-escalation phase”, warns the Minister of Health

April 10, 2020
Paint your life: transform your favorite family photo into a beautiful handmade portrait

Paint your life: transform your favorite family photo into a beautiful handmade portrait

April 10, 2020
Trump seeks 'big bounce' in economy after coronavirus crisis

Trump seeks ‘big bounce’ in economy after coronavirus crisis

April 10, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *