Lori Loughlin case: prosecutors argue judge should not dismiss

The actress and her husband were charged with three counts of conspiracy: conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest service by mail and wire fraud; conspiracy to commit corruption in federal programs; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In March, Loughlin, Giannulli and other defendants filed a motion to dismiss the charges of default, according to court documents. They also filed a request to exclude notes from a trial.

The government writes in its motion that the delay was due in part to the fact that Singer’s lawyer received cancer treatment, which delayed his response to the request for notes.

A government lawyer did not review the notes until February, nor did Singer’s lawyer, in response to a request from the defense.

It was then that Singer’s lawyer and prosecutors determined that his notes were not privileged and could be released to the defense. They were released to the defense a few days later, prosecutors say in the motion.

“Thanks to the above sequence of events, the notes were produced later than they should have been, but the defense suffered no prejudice,” wrote the prosecution in part.

Prosecutors argue that “only a few lines” of the notes are for the defense and point out that the trial start date is October, which gives the defense time to incorporate the notes into their strategies.

The defense argued in March, as they did previously, that the government mismanaged the evidence, particularly regarding the recordings of Singer speaking with the accused and other notes allegedly taken by Singer during interactions with investigators. They also claim that Singer was pressured by prosecutors during his taped calls with the accused.

In response to the allegation that the government essentially tricked the accused into admitting that they understood their payments to be bribes, prosecutors argue that the evidence shows that the accused participated in the plan for several years. years before prosecutors are involved.

Loughlin, better known as Aunt Becky’s “Full House”, and Giannulli began working with Singer in 2015, long before Singer began coordinating with prosecutors, the government said in its file. Prosecutors contend that the recorded telephone calls were a continuation of this continuing dynamic.

“The criminal intent of the accused is clear from the evidence of their actions and their interactions with Singer, before he began to cooperate – and this evidence corroborates and is corroborated by the evidence gathered by the government afterwards”, write partly the prosecutors.

Prosecutors add that their case is not limited to corruption; it is a broader plan of wrongdoing.

“They were bribes, whatever Singer and the accused were, because as the accused knew, corrupt initiates were soliciting money in exchange for recruiting unqualified students, in violation of their duty of honest service to their employer. “

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $ 500,000 as part of a diet with Rick Singer and an athletics official from the University of Southern California to get their two daughters into college as part of the crew, even if they were not part of the crew.

Counsel for the 14 defendants argued that the money laundering charges should be dropped because, by definition, money laundering should have taken place after the parents wrote checks to Singer’s foundations. Whatever funds are transferred to test supervisors and college administrators after it is not the responsibility of the accused, the lawyers are arguing in another new case.

Singer pleaded guilty to four counts last year.