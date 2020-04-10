Live coronavirus updates: 1.6 million cases worldwide

Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP / Getty Images

Twenty-five other inmates from Cook County Jail in Chicago tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases among inmates to 276, said the Cook County Sheriff’s Office today.

Among these infected prisoners, 21 were hospitalized and 36 were transferred to a recovery center. One died of “apparent” complications, but an autopsy remains pending.

172 employees from the county sheriff’s office also had positive results, the majority of the employees being correctional assistants at the prison.

Release of detainees: The sheriff’s office said today that it will continue to help identify those to be released. This process has already reduced the prison population of 1,247 inmates since March 9.

But also today, a federal judge dismissed a motion to order the immediate release of medically vulnerable detainees from prison to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Instead, here’s what they do: There will be a mobile test site at the prison for sheriff’s office staff, capable of testing up to 100 people a day, said sheriff Thomas Dart.

Prison officials say they have moved detainees from double cells to single cells to increase social distancing and have created a 500-bed quarantine and off-site care center for detainees.