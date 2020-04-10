Lionel Messi slams that he paid Ronaldinho’s bail as “ fake news ” and “ lies ”

The Brazilian Ronaldinho was detained in Paraguay after being arrested with his brother Robert for allegedly trying to enter the country with false documents. He and his brother were under house arrest this week, each man paying $ 800,000 in bail.

The two men will stay in a hotel in the Paraguayan capital during their investigation.

Argentinian TV channel TNT Sports also said Messi would move to Inter Milan Serie A, a claim that the 32-year-old also denied in the same post on Instagram.

“Lie # 1” and “Lie # 2,” he wrote on a screenshot of the two stories.

“What this same outlet said to Newell a few weeks ago was also untrue,” he said, referring to rumors that he would return to his childhood club. “Thank God no one believes them.” However, Messi’s future in Barcelona has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks after public clashes with the club’s hierarchy. LILY: Ronaldinho has been placed under house arrest in Paraguay after false passport declarations LILY: What sequel for Lionel Messi after the Instagram post that rocked Barcelona? In February, the Argentinian was furious after the sports director and former teammate Eric Abidal accused some players of not giving everything to dismiss the former manager Ernesto Valverde. While the war of public words forced club president Josep Bartomeu to request an emergency meeting with the duo, reports have emerged in Spain that Messi has a clause in his contract – which expires in 2021 – that allows him to leave Barcelona for free this summer, as long as he informs the club by May. Even the Barcelona players’ joint announcement that Messi posted on behalf of the team that the team would take a 70% pay cut to help during the coronavirus pandemic contained a thinly veiled attack on the club’s hierarchy. “It never ceases to surprise us that within the club, there are people who want to put us in a bad light and try to pressure us to do something that we have always been clear that we would do,” reads we. The club was plunged even deeper into the crisis Friday after information was revealed in Spain that six directors, including two vice-presidents, had informed Bartomeu of their joint decision to resign from the board of directors for his management of the coronavirus epidemic. “We arrived at this point by not being able to see a way to reverse the management of the club in the face of important challenges to come and especially post-pandemic”, we read in the letter published in Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia

