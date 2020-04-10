Linda Tripp and the trailing damage of the Clinton affair (opinion)

The third – her name was Linda Tripp – lived in relative obscurity. She died Wednesday.

She and the other two women, Hillary Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, were central figures in one of the greatest political scandals in modern American history, their lives each of them reorganized and turned upside down by events that would define them forever – especially so that the man in this story, former President Bill Clinton, largely escaped.

For Hillary Clinton, her husband’s affair with Lewinsky, then a White House intern, locked her in a bitter defensive position – and an uncomfortable anti-feminist position as she stood by her side while humiliating details emerged – that she could never shake.

At the time, she joined other liberal apologists to defend Bill Clinton ( Gloria Steinem was a defender) and also discredit and shameful Lewinsky. Hillary Clinton would have described Lewinsky as a “narcissistic and crazy toon,” according to an entry in the journal of her close friend Diana Blair (it was published after Blair’s death; asked to respond to the disclosure at the time, Clinton’s spokesperson said “no comments” ).

Bill Clinton would eventually be removed – and acquitted, in 1999 – of charges related to his lie about the relationship. But even as recently as 2018, Hillary Clinton downplayed the gravity of her husband’s obvious abuse of power, insist that Lewinsky, 27 years younger, had been “an adult”. The Clintons’ reputation for mercilessly dodging responsibility was cemented at this point in history and fallout. (Bill Clinton said in a documentary from 2020 that the case had to manage (his) anxieties “and said that it was” not a defense, it is an explanation. It was horrible. I feel bad.”) For Lewinsky, his life changed irrevocably at 22, when his affair with his boss, the President of the United States, began. After the scandal broke out, thanks in large part to the third woman in this saga – Lewinsky’s working friend at the Pentagon’s public affairs office, Linda Tripp – Lewinsky was not only subjected to scrutiny. ‘an independent lawyer, political managers, the media and the American public, but she was the subject of endless ridicule and mockery. When the dust settled, she attempted a number of business ventures and media opportunities, but escaping the Clinton cloud was almost impossible. In recent years, she has been able to reappear as an advocate for cyberbullying and a speaker whose voice, in light of the #MeToo movement, is finally gaining the respect and recognition it deserves. But for Linda Tripp, there was no return. By betraying the trust of his young friend and secretly (and illegally) recording conversations with Lewinsky about his relationship with the president, Tripp has been mean worse than Bill himself. From brutal representations of his looks to the impressions of “Saturday Night Live” which lodged badly in the public conscience, to escape from infamy was impossible. She was charged with trying to take advantage of Lewinsky’s pain, recording her conversations to make a deal. She lost her job, accused the Justice and Defense departments of disclosing her employment records to the media (and received $ 600,000 and three years’ salary to settle her lawsuit), and attempted in vain to define its protective role “good government.” She eventually left DC and recently helped her husband run a retail store in Virginia. Three women. The scope of collateral damage and scattered litter left by Bill Clinton’s decisions is still huge, even just for these three characters, for whom there are three complicated stories of survival. For Hillary Clinton, there are lingering questions about empowerment. For Lewinsky, there is finally redemption. For Tripp, there was – hopefully – some peace.

