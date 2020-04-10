Less than half the jobs lost to coronavirus will come back: experts

According to a new survey, less than half of the American jobs lost due to the coronavirus crisis will be recovered by the end of next year.

Economists expect non-farm payroll to cut monthly average of over 4.5 million jobs from April to June as pandemic keeps economy largely frozen, according to the National Association for Business Economics survey released Friday.

But about 1.9 million of them will be added until 2021 as the economy tries to get back on its feet, experts warn. They say the unemployment rate will drop only 6% at the end of next year after peaking at 12% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.4% in March, the survey found.

Economists “believe the US economy is already in recession and will remain in a state of contraction for the first half of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic severely restricts economic activity,” said Constance Hunter, president and chief executive officer the National Association for Business Economics. economist at the accounting giant KPMG.

Experts also expect the country’s gross domestic product – the value of all goods and services produced by the United States – to fall at an annualized rate of 26.5% over the next three months in the closure frame. GDP will start to grow again in the third quarter as a recovery begins and will continue to grow until 2021, economists predict.

“Despite a sharp deterioration in labor market conditions, the median forecast suggests that conditions will improve by the end of the year with the support of aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus,” said Hunter.

The 45 survey forecasters proposed a wide range of estimates of the effects of the labor market on the viral crisis, which suggests a great deal of uncertainty as to the severity of the shutdown that will weigh on the economy in the coming months. to come up.

According to the most pessimistic forecasts, the economy would cut more than 10.4 million jobs in the second quarter and continue the losses at the beginning of next year.

But the brightest outlook indicated around one million job losses over the next three months, followed by a gain of 4.5 million concerts in the next quarter.

The investigation comes a day after the federal labor ministry found that more than 6.6 million people claimed unemployment benefits last week, bringing the three-week total to nearly 17 million. This suggests that more than 10 percent of the US workforce has been sidelined because the coronavirus has ravaged the economy.