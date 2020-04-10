Lack of coronavirus testing could dampen Trump’s expected economic recovery

Insufficient testing for the virus has been a constant flaw in the government’s management of the pandemic from the start. Correcting this deficiency, as well as creating antibody tests that can identify if someone has already had the disease and may be less likely to contract it again, may be the key to effectively reopening the economy while preventing a second wave of infections. It could also help identify workers who can return to work and those who are still at risk of infection.

But the persistent absence of a robust testing program, despite weeks of Trump’s statements that the problem is resolved, raises new questions about the White House’s handling of the situation. After taking time to recognize the extent of the pandemic, the lack of tests means that the administration still has to prove that it is able to chart an effective way out of the crisis.

The new controversy about the tests came at the end of a dark week in which thousands of Americans died from the coronavirus. More than 462,000 Americans have been infected and more than 16,000 have died. The human tragedy inherent in such figures is at the forefront of an optimistic speech within the administration according to which the virus could have reached a peak in certain American hot spots. A model often cited by the White House also reduced this week to 60,000 the number of Americans who could die from the disease.

Health professionals and heads of state and local people continue to argue that the tests are not widespread or rapid enough to trace the full penetration of the new coronavirus into the community.

Many people who fall ill are not tested unless they go to the hospital. Some Americans have died before it was even confirmed that they had the disease. Other countries – such as South Korea and Germany which have successfully limited the spread of the virus – have carried out intensive testing. The president, whose leadership during these dark days is crucial to his hopes for re-election, usually eludes these questions.

On Thursday, it celebrated the two millionth coronavirus test on American soil after White House officials administered coronavirus tests to journalists who attended his briefing.

Asked by Jim Acosta of CNN about how the administration might consider reopening the economy without sufficient tests in place, Trump insisted that the American system was “the best in the world”.

“Some sections of the country are already in phenomenal shape, other sections are online, other sections are falling, and we, on top of that, we give millions of tests every day,” said the president.

“We are doing it exponentially, we are resuming, and what we will do in the very near future is going to parts of our country and doing massive testing. It is not necessary, but it would be a good thing to,” he said.

But a few seconds later, however, the president seems to contradict his own comment that the administration is implementing “massive tests” in parts of the country.

“We want to have it and we’ll see if we have it. Do you need it? No. Is it a good thing to do? Yes,” said Trump. “We are talking about 325 million people and it will not happen, as you can imagine, and it will never happen with anyone else either. Other countries do it but they do it in a limited form . We will probably be the leader of the pack. “

The commentary was typical of the vagueness with which Trump, who heads the daily coronavirus briefings, has dealt with complex medical issues and created mixed messages that confuse the true state of the coronavirus mitigation effort.

Always behind on tests

Although the United States has done more testing than any other country after a slow start, it is still far behind many global counterparts in terms of per capita testing. And Trump’s daily boasts of the gross volume of tests that have long clashed with the seeming reality of primary healthcare.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the lead US infectious disease specialist on Trump’s coronavirus task force, said on Wednesday that the United States should be careful not to be caught napping during tests when the economy would open up.

“The keys are to make sure we put things in place that weren’t in place in January,” said Fauci during an American Medical Association webcast. He said the government would need the ability to use robust tests for “identification, isolation, contact tracing”.

“There will be cases, we must be able to act on them in a very deliberate way, which does not allow us to find ourselves in the situation in which we find ourselves now,” he added.

CNN’s new report on Thursday found numerous errors in the government’s testing system that squandered a critical month in which aggressive testing may have reduced the speed and scale of the pandemic as it took hold on the ground. American soil. The administration failed to use the private labs early, released a faulty test that took weeks to correct, and prohibited the private labs from doing their own tests.

Eric Feigl-Ding, epidemiologist and health economist at Harvard Chan School of Public Health, told CNN that the disease was not identified for the first time when it arrived in the country from Europe .

“It stayed under our noses without being detected because we cannot smell it without any tests,” he said.

A month ago, the president said that “anyone who wants to take a test can take it.” But this commitment is still far from being respected.

And despite the fact that Trump boasts of the best testing system in the world, there are still serious issues with getting enough people tested for the coronavirus, even those with symptoms.

Testing a “huge problem”

Philadelphia public health commissioner Thomas Farley said Thursday that the lack of test kits meant that the disease was still progressing invisible in American communities.

“Testing has been a huge problem with us from the start, it’s still a problem for us,” said Farley. “It is a problem for us to have the data to know where this virus is moving. If we had done more testing earlier, we could have had a warning sign earlier and perhaps put up a smarter social distancing. “

Dr. Dara Kass, a New York emergency physician who recovered from Covid-19, said she could not get tested to confirm that she was no longer infectious.

“The lack of generalized testing is probably the biggest problem with returning to some kind of normalcy,” Kass told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “We don’t really know who is infected. We don’t know anything about our asymptotic carriers. And we no longer know who isn’t infected.”

“We were told that we would have unlimited capacity to test in America, but that is not the case,” said Kass.

Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the coronavirus task force, declined to say in Thursday’s briefing if there are currently enough tests available to start opening the country.

The issue is becoming increasingly crucial given disastrous unemployment figures on Thursday which show that more than 16 million people have been laid off as part of the economic closure imposed to control the spread of the virus.

“We are moving towards that moment every day,” said Pence.

The vice president also appeared to be forcing a more comprehensive testing program than the president’s comments suggested.

He said the administration was aiming to set up not only diagnostic tests, but surveillance tests “so that we can identify the people who might have it and can be immunized compared to the people we just need whether they have already been exposed or have not been exposed. “