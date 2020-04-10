A group of Kansas lawmakers overturned a decree from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly banning the worship of more than 10 people during the coronavirus epidemic.

Wednesday’s decision came after Republicans in the State House and Senate criticized Kelly’s order as an unconstitutional violation, Wichita Eagle reports.

Senate Speaker Susan Wagle, Republican of Wichita, said that most people had already decided not to go to church until Easter Sunday before the order from Kelly, who took Wednesday afternoon effect and also banned funeral services for more than 10 participants.

“I think they were just very upset that the government was going to tell them they couldn’t practice their religion,” Wagle told the newspaper.

Wagle said most Wagle voters were already aware of the deadly virus, which killed at least 42 people across the state on Thursday, WIBW reports.

“But don’t tell us we can’t practice our religious freedoms,” Wagle told the Wichita Eagle.

Later Wednesday, Kelly criticized the vote as “shockingly irresponsible” while saying it would lead to more COVID-19-related deaths, citing three statewide religious gatherings that have sparked epidemics.

“There are real consequences for the partisan games that Republicans have played today,” said the governor.

Kelly, meanwhile, asked the lawyers to look into a legal challenge to the revocation of her executive order, setting up a possible legal confrontation a few days before Easter.

Kelly also plans to issue a statement on the matter on Thursday, her spokesperson told The Associated Press. A message asking for comments Thursday afternoon by The Post was not immediately returned.

“I have spoken with religious leaders from across the state, and they agree – it is essential that Kansans maintain appropriate social distancing, including at religious gatherings,” Kelly tweeted thursday. “As difficult as it is, we must all do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”