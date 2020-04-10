Joel McHale’s new “Tiger King” show on Netflix

Netflix announced Thursday that a “Tiger King” after-show hosted by Joel McHale will premiere on Sunday.

The Jeff Lowe series, which took over Joe Exotic, the Oklahoma Exotic Animal Zoo, had recently hinted that a new episode was coming this week. The teaser for the eighth episode features McHale wearing a cowboy hat and promising that he has spoken to many of the show’s subjects about what is going on in their lives.

Among the program’s subjects appearing in the new episode are Joe Exotic’s ex-husband, John Finlay, Saff, reality TV producer Rick Kirkman and Lowe and his wife Lauren – but notably not Carole Baskin or Joe Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, who is currently in a prison medical facility in Texas.

However, Joe Exotic recently gave Netflix a prison update, explaining, “I’m done with the Carole Baskin saga.”

After the premiere of the hit series, Baskin posted a statement on his Big Cat Rescue website expressing his dissatisfaction with the way she was portrayed.

Nielsen announced Wednesday that “Tiger King” was one of Netflix’s most popular shows, attracting more than 34 million viewers in its first 10 days and topping season 2 of “Stranger Things”.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is the story of Maldonado-Passage, the exotic animal zoo he ran in Oklahoma, the world of big cat collectors and his quarrel with Baskin, who manages a sanctuary for big cats. It is directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who are executive producers alongside Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens.