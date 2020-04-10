Joe Namath on the Jets’ movements, his Super Bowl protectors, the coronavirus “monster”

Broadway Joe Namath is no different from the rest of us.

He tries to keep hope alive – forever with The Joe Namath Foundation – striving to maintain the appearance of a sense of humor in the Jupiter region of Florida during these unimaginable dark times.

Our recent conversation turns to football, the Jets, a temporary diversion for the two of us, for all of us. Namath has long trumpeted how invaluable his offensive line was for him before, during and after Super Bowl III. It is fortunate that Jets general manager Joe Douglas and coach Adam Gase have started rebuilding theirs into free agency.

“It starts from the start,” said Namath, “and yes, we know that the man who handles the ball in every game has what he says is the most important position on the field.

“I remember seeing Barry Sanders – it was just mind-boggling for me to see how he had done the things he had done – he was forced to cut back the rushing yards [13 carries for -1 yard] in one [1994] game against the Packers. And if that doesn’t tell you the importance of the offensive front. … Which team has won a championship without an exceptional offensive line? “

Douglas’ signatures – tackle George Fant, Connor McGovern and Josh Andrews centers, guard Greg Van Roten – are designed to give Sam Darnold more time to throw and more holes for Le’Veon Bell.

“We continued to see an exceptional game from him, and then we saw games that you scratch your head on,” said Namath of Darnold. “The good news is that he has good physical capabilities and he is entering his third year with some experience under his belt. What the coaches feel about him and the players think of him has all been positive. He wants to be a good teammate, and he is. “

Bell had a disappointing first season as a Jet, but it rings true with Namath.

“He’s a ball carrier that you want on your team every day … anytime,” said Namath. “I think Le’Veon Bell can team up with anyone.”

Namath and his offensive line worked hand in hand during their Super season.

“I haven’t hung out with a lot of offensive linemen,” said Namath, “but consider all of these teammates and friends. You have to know what they can do best.”

Namath took advantage of a walk in the past to celebrate his Super Bowl III offensive line:

LT Winston Hill: “I think the world of Winston Hill, always since the first day I met him. If you had a battle, you would want it on your side. He did not pass judgment. He was a God-fearing man. One of the highlights of my life, Winston and his wife Carolyn both, I thank God for having known them.

“He also played on both sides of the line. He was quite an athlete. He was a good tennis player in the state of Texas as an amateur … a great man. “

C John Schmitt: “John Schmitt trained and played every day as if they were the same, man – at full speed, always enthusiasm, effort, emotionally linked to each game. He cared. He made himself a great center. “

G / T Dave Herman (RT vs. Bubba Smith in the Super Bowl): Stack (nickname) was aggressive … all matters. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him smile in training or in a match. “

LG Bob Talamini: “Bob was a gift from the football gods. It was one of the biggest initiatives ever taken by Weeb Ewbank, bringing Bob out of retirement and joining our team in 68. The playoff, the league game, being able to move Stack to attack, that only worked because we had Bob Talamini, able to play himself on both sides of the offensive line. If it weren’t for Bob Talamini, we wouldn’t be winning the championship. “

RG Randy Rasmussen: “One of the best, most enduring players in the job,” said Namath.

Mountainous Sherman Plunkett was a mentor for Hill. Towards the end of his career, Plunkett did not always keep Namath’s predators away. “I never had a” Warning! “Winston block,” said Namath. “My rookie year, I come back to throw and I heard this guy -” Watch out, Joe! “

A piece of good news for the Jets: Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers.

“How many times do you want to fight against Bob Gibson?” Said Namath. “I think each AFC East team is happy to see Tom move.”

Of course, he never considered COVID-19 after writing his book “All the way: my life in four quarters”, no one could have done.

“We have never experienced this,” said Namath. “It’s a monster.”

Her message for New York? For the country?

“Listen to what our medical leaders have to say and do what they tell us to do,” said Namath. “We have to trust what the doctors ask us to do.”

He will be 77 years old in May. From guarantee to quarantine. But forever our champion.