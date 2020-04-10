Joe Biden unveils plan to expand health insurance and forgive part of student debt

The alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday launched new proposals to extend health care and cancel student debt – in a less than subtle appeal to left-wing fans of defeated rival Bernie Sanders.

Vermont senator Sanders suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday after fighting Biden over policies that Sanders has pledged to adopt as a democratic socialist, including free university and single-pay health insurance.

Biden, who opposes compulsory health insurance provided by the government, said in an average position it supports the lowering of Medicare eligibility to people who are 60, below the current eligibility age of 65.

For student loan debt, Biden offers to erase the debt of most people who have attended historically black public colleges or universities.

“I propose to forgive all university students and public colleges of two and four years to reimburse all federal student debt related to tuition fees for debt holders earning up to $ 125,000, with appropriate eliminations to avoid a cliff, “wrote Biden.

Politicians fall short of Sanders’ vision for a political revolution, but aim to reduce the number of disillusioned Sanders supporters who drift to President Trump, third-party candidates, or stay home in November.

Trump has made an open room for Sanders supporters, declaring this week at a White House press conference that he and Sanders agree to reform trade deals for the benefit of American workers.

“I hope a lot of people from Bernie Sanders, just like they did last time – we had a huge percentage of Bernie,” Trump said on Wednesday. “And I think they voted for me largely because of the trade, because Bernie and I agree on the trade. We agree that the United States has been scammed by virtually every country with which it does business. The difference is that I have done a lot. “

Trump’s federal budget proposals have also called for the cancellation of student loans, but with a conservative twist: student loans would be canceled after 15 years, with maximum annual payments of 12.5% ​​of a person’s income.