Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig, quarantine series

This daytime soap is perfect for the young and restless – and those in their forties.

On Wednesday “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, the talk show host surrounded other alumni of “Saturday Night Live” Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig to denounce our socially distant lives in a virtual soap opera, “The Longest Days of Our Lives”, a parody of the longtime show.

In the four-minute skit, the trio shines from their respective homes to make fun of the many tropics of daytime soap, including adultery, amnesia, long-lost siblings and exaggerated gasps. But this is happening in a world that is far too real, separated by self-isolation and quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Winston, Fallon’s blonde wig, threateningly says that we are all “in horrible time that seems to last forever”, just before Vanessa de Wiig reveals that she cheated on him while they are on video conference .

“How? ‘Or’ What could you? I want to say, How? ‘Or’ What can you? “Winston responds, initially outraged, then puzzled.” We are all removed from society and quarantined. Was it via Skype or something like that? “

The dramatic short snowball starts from there with a wave of self-administered slaps and Ferrell’s sloppy wig, mustache and hat changes as Fallon tries to hide his own laugh (but can’t). It also includes Wiig’s own character swap for Melinda Charmin, dressed in fur, apparently wealthy “heiress to the fortune of Charmin toilet paper,” a tug of news when the essential product was hoarded during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fallon, via his “At Home Edition”, joins other television hosts who have broadcast their programs in virtual mode to entertain their isolated and confined audience. Some of the speakers even gave up wearing pants for their shows – because, why bother?