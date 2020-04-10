Jets’ biggest safety issue has nothing to do with the 2020 NFL draft

The Jets don’t need to look at this position when it comes to beginners, but they could use some depth.

Safety is one of the strong points of the team with Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye as starters. Beyond them, however, there is not much depth.

Meet Miles, who has been their backup security and one of the best players on special teams for years, is still not signed on as a free agent. They had an agreement in principle with Marqui Christian to fill the role of Miles, but the agreement failed and the Jets still have a hole in it.

The depth of security is essential because good third security can be used in some packages and they are usually players from the base special teams with the ability to play on multiple teams.

It makes sense for the Jets to review this position on Day 3 of the repechage, possibly in the fifth or sixth round, where they have two choices.

Jalen Elliott of Notre Dame, Josh Metellus of Michigan, Julian Blackmon of Utah and Jordan Fuller of Ohio should be possibilities at the end of the draft.

The biggest news in this post for the Jets may not be who they write in this post, but is someone hiring them in trade negotiations for Adams?

The Jets had trade talks with Adams last fall on the deadline, including with his hometown of the Cowboys. Is Dallas coming back to the draft and trying to free Adams? Jets general manager Joe Douglas has said he wants to sign Adams for a contract extension. Still, he could be tempted if the Cowboys offered a solid set of draft picks. The Jets have so many holes to fill that Douglas would have to consider them if he could acquire another choice in the first and second round.

The chances of Adams being treated are low, but it’s something to watch out for before and after the first day of the draft.