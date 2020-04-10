Jerry Seinfeld Netflix Special ’23 Hours to Kill ‘Sets Broadcast Date

Jerry Seinfeld makes Netflix laugh even more with his latest special stand-up “23 Hours To Kill”.

The streamer launches the hour-long special on May 5. It was filmed at the Beacon Theater in New York and was part of the co-creator of “Seinfeld” and the star’s residence on the site, whose last shows were interrupted by the coronavirus last month.

The title refers to a line often repeated by the creator and star of “Bee Movie” that the stand-ups spend an hour a day on stage and the rest of the day waiting for this moment.

This is the comedian’s second special stand-up for Netflix after “Jerry in front of Seinfeld,” who saw him combine a stand-up set at Comic Strip Live in New York with a retrospective and presented his influences such as Lenny Bruce and George Carlin. Prior to that, his last special release was “I’s Telling You For The Last Time” from 1999 on HBO.

The special comes after Seinfeld reached a major deal with the digital platform in 2017. The deal included two stand-up specials as well as episodes of “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”, the 11th season of which was launched l ‘last summer.

The special was produced by Embassy Row, supported by Sony Pictures Television, in association with Seinfeld’s own production company, Columbus 81 Productions.

It comes after Simon & Schuster announced earlier this year that Seinfeld’s first book in 25 years would be published in October.