Jalen Ramsey Agreement Means Rams Must Reinforce Turns Through Project

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their roster. Part 1 of 10: Cornerbacks.

The locker room aisle that houses the Rams’ cornerbacks was a lively and noisy place for the first half of the 2019 season.

Veterans Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters held the court, entertaining and educating their teammates, and Nickell Robey-Coleman provided the soundtrack via a loudspeaker in his locker.

The space was more reserved after the exchange of Peters and Talib and the acclimatization of the Rams at the arrival of cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey is now the undisputed leader of the position group.

The Rams have chosen not to choose a $ 4 million option on Robey-Coleman, so new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and cornerback coach Aubrey Pleasant will try to make the most of a group with no famous names other than Ramsey.

The Rams abandoned first-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 plans to acquire Ramsey in a mid-season swap with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ramsey, 25, has lived up to his bill as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, mainly shutting down star receivers such as Julio Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Amari Cooper and providing opportunities for turnover to other defensive players.

Ramsey, who missed the season finale due to a knee injury, is expected to earn $ 13.7 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. He’s online for a record extension. The Rams knocked out players such as ball carrier Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and let others like curler Dante Fowler and linebacker Cory Littleton leave as free agents in part to create a wage ceiling space for this season and beyond with Ramsey’s deal looming.

“We have communicated with its representatives,” said general manager Les Snead of Ramsey, “and we will keep these things in-house.”

Troy Hill should start in front of Ramsey. The sixth-year pro started nine games last season and has intercepted two assists.

Darious Williams started three games and intercepted two assists in 2019. Second-year pro David Long will have the opportunity to replace Robey-Coleman as a cornerback.

Under contract for 2020: Jalen Ramsey ($ 13.7 million), Hill ($ 4.4 million), Long ($ 921,000), Dont’e Deayon ($ 825,000), Williams ($ 750,000), Adonis Alexander (675,000 $).

Free agents: Robey-Coleman played well in 2019, but a 28-year-old corner with a salary of $ 4 million was too much for the Rams budget. Robey-Coleman signed a one-year, $ 1.3 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Draft copy: The Rams need depth, so they’ll be in the cornerback market that can play behind Ramsey and Hill and build for the future.

List decisions: A massive extension for Ramsey is on the horizon. Hill and Williams are also in the final year of their contract.

FOLLOWING: Security.