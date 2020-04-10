“It’s brutal”: legislators in hard-hit regions are trying to deal with the pandemic

As Saturday evening, Zeldin tweeted a call to his supporters and within minutes received a response from Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump and senior White House adviser, who asked him about the burn rate of medical supplies for the past 30 days and expected demand for the next 30 days.

The next day, Trump announced that the administration would send 200,000 N95 masks to the county encompassing much of Long Island, New York, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I get a phone call from someone who is a nurse at a local hospital, and they tell me how they wear the same N95 mask for two weeks,” said Zeldin. “There are few things that can motivate me more during my time in Congress to deliver a specific article than to hear a story like that.”

Coronavirus pandemic infected more than 400,000 Americans. More than 13,000 people have died from the disease. Millions of people have lost their jobs while businesses, schools and churches have closed. The stock market collapsed.

The double economic and health crisis hit all regions of the country and particularly affected states like New York, Louisiana and Michigan. Many of their representatives in Congress, they said they worked on the phone at all hours of the day to try to get around the huge red tape and get help from their constituents.

Democrat representative Kathleen Rice of New York heard of a woman who had tried her UI line 800 times. Democratic representative Cedric Richmond of Louisiana heard a mother questioning whether her daughter with respiratory problems could stay in South Korea. Representative Rashida Tlaib from Michigan, another Democrat, heard from workers who still have to report to work and fear that their employers are not doing enough to keep them safe.

The large-scale $ 2 trillion stimulus packages passed by Congress last month in response to the pandemic has relieved American businesses and workers affected by the economic toll of the closure of daily life. It has set aside billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, the unemployed and small businesses.

But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that more will be needed and that the implementation of various parts of the law got off to a difficult start.

“It didn’t go far enough,” said Tlaib of the stimulus package. “This is a worsening crisis.”

Tlaib, whose Detroit area congress district is one of the poorest in the country, is concerned that first responders will get the supplies and resources they need in tight-budget communities, even before the coronavirus.

“Our local firefighters, local police and those at the local government level said,” You can’t leave us relief packages, “she said.

Peter King, a Republican representing another district of Long Island, heard from voters stranded for hours while trying to claim unemployment benefits or small business loans. The MP’s office worked to alert the federal and state governments to the problems as residents of his district sought help.

“There are going to be start-up issues. We need to address them, we can’t deny that they are there,” said King.

The pandemic has also struck near them for lawmakers.

Richmond said he knew dozens of people who tested positive and others who died. He noted the particular pain felt by New Orleans residents for not being able to hold a funeral in public.

“This is how we celebrate life and transition on the other side,” said Richmond.

King District Director Anne recently lost her father to the virus. She could not visit her father when he was in the hospital and now, after his death, she can no longer be with family members due to social estrangement.

“It’s brutal. I think the most striking impact is going to be afterwards, the fact that the people who lost their loved ones couldn’t cry with them,” said King. “It is certainly all around us.”

Everyone has an idea of ​​what to do next.

Zeldin wants the country to plan for the next pandemic, creating an emergency home manufacturing plan so the United States can store and be self-sufficient by providing protective equipment, ventilators, tests, and medication.

Richmond wants the federal government to replenish state coffers decimated by a drop in tourism and the price of oil.

Tlaib wants the next package of legislative cuts passed by Congress to force the Federal Reserve Bank to bail out local governments to keep them from going bankrupt.

King wants the federal government to protect and consolidate the pension funds that have been affected by the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Rice wants more antibody testing, which could provide a clearer picture of the extent of the epidemic.

Congress is expected to spend an additional $ 250 billion in the coming days for a small business loan program which provides repayable loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees due to the fact that the money is used to pay wages, payroll taxes and other costs such as mortgages, rent or utilities. Last month, Congress committed $ 349 billion to the paycheck protection program, but Rice said it would not be enough to deal with an “unprecedented economic crisis” even worse than recessions after 11 September 2001 or during the 2008 financial crisis.

Currently, these members are trying to deliver to their constituents with the help of the private and public sectors. Richmond, for example, is now trying to get a donation for 100,000 test kits.

“I think every member of Congress has become an intermediary,” said Richmond, working between vendors and voters who need protective equipment, testing and “you name it – a bit of everything.”