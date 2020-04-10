Intensive care nurse draws heroes inside coronavirus isolation room

Oh Young-jun traces the contours of superheroes.

The back of a nurse’s shoulders as she carries buckets overflowing with hazardous biological waste. The tangle of a towel holding wet hair from a shower after hours in a hazmat suit. The temporary reprieve of a nurse sitting upright and falling asleep on an office chair, her hand supporting a bandaged face in places where protective equipment irritated her skin.

Oh know these details well. These are images that take shape during the days and nights of his shifts as an intensive care nurse in a hospital in Incheon, a South Korean port city about an hour west of Seoul.

These hours have become more difficult with the arrival of the new coronavirus which is rife in hospitals around the world. Earlier this year, Oh volunteered to be one of the nurses who work in isolation for people with COVID-19. Since then, he has cared for critically ill patients in bulky protective gear which has made it difficult for most of the tasks he had previously accomplished with ease during his eight years as a nurse.

And on his days off, the 34-year-old art school drop-out nurse takes his stylus and draws intimate scenes of life and death seen through his muffled eyes and felt through his gloved hands .

On the left, a nurse with a bandaged face where her skin has been irritated by protective equipment closes briefly between shifts. On the right, the nurses try to enter information about the patients, their hair still wet after losing their protective equipment. (Oh Young-jun / “Nursing Story”)

His trench in this fight is pulled from the front lines of the battle – the hardest hit in South Korea has been the city of Daegu and its surrounding area in the south-east of the country, where hospitals have been overwhelmed by a wave of several thousand at the height of the country’s epidemic at the end of February.

Some of these patients were transferred to Oh Hospital to relieve hospitals in the epicenter. Among Oh’s charges were a 93-year-old woman with dementia who was one of the oldest in the country infected with coronavirus, and a 57-year-old man with chronic kidney disease who had been on dialysis since 25 years before the virus ravaged his lungs.

Caring for these patients meant spending their days away from friends and family, mostly locked up in their apartment, for fear of spreading the virus.

Therefore, more time to draw.

Oh, sketched nurses working to eliminate biohazardous material from coronavirus isolation rooms. (Oh Young-jun / “Nursing Story”)

It was during the time of the last great epidemic in South Korea that Oh began to draw scenes from his work as a nurse and publish them on social networks.

At the start of 2015, Oh was a few years away from nursing school and felt settled to the rhythm of his work at Gil hospital at Gachon University. He decided to capture the daily lives of the nurses. In Korean television dramas and other media, nurses were often portrayed as overly feminine, subordinate and sexualized characters; junior assistants assisting physicians rather than full-fledged professionals.

This was reflected in the way many patients and family members spoke and treated the nurses – calling them “miss” or “you there”, showering them with demands and abuse without deference manifested towards doctors.

He wanted people to see what he saw, the grueling hours, the humanity, the sacrifice, the stifled record at the end of the shift.

On the left, a sketch from 2017, shows a nurse who is given an intravenous drip, suffering from an illness. Right, a 2016 sketch of a nurse working on a cart. Oh wanted to show the humanity and the sacrifice with which he and his colleagues work, despite long hours and difficult conditions. (Oh Young-jun / “Nursing Story”)

Oh had loved drawing since he was young, but spent a few years at art school making few of them successful full-time artists. He decided to follow in the footsteps of his childhood hero Florence Nightingale and enrolled in nursing school.

After specializing in Korean paintings and focusing mainly on landscapes, drawing people and complex medical equipment in intensive care took time to master.

In sparse drawings, as if whispering on a page, he used rough lines and few colors. He started to chronicle a sporadic series called “Nursing Story” on Facebook – partly a work diary, partly medical notes and partly a personal diary exploring woes, joys and everything else in nursing.

It depicts uncontrollable patients with alcohol withdrawal delirium who wreak havoc in the hospital and must be coerced. Young children look through the doors of the ICU for a glimpse of their mother because children under the age of 13 are not allowed to visit. Patient Abuse, while working nights, vacation and diseases, and calm crying in the laundry room where the roar of machines masks sobs.

He quickly won an audience, the comments of nurses who saw their lives reflected in his drawings. They intervened with their own stories.

In May 2015, Middle East respiratory syndrome, a deadly disease caused by another coronavirus, began to spread in South Korea.

A sketch from June 2015, while South Korea was in the middle of an MERS epidemic, shows a nurse in protective gear walking in a dark corridor. At the time, Oh volunteered to work in an isolation room with suspected MERS cases, as he did earlier this year for COVID-19. (Oh Young-jun / “Nursing Story”)

Many hospitals, including Oh’s, were not ready to respond to the epidemic due to a lack of isolation beds and protective equipment. A doctor was infected in Seoul, putting medical staff on edge. Oh’s hospital has asked for volunteers to provide a service for patients with symptoms of the virus.

Oh was as scared as anyone. But as a single young man living alone, he considered him better than other family colleagues. He was the first to volunteer. Two others, a team leader and a section chief, said through tears that they would also increase.

“Wearing protective suits, masks and N95 goggles, lasting CO2 retention, humidity, perspiration and dehydration – MERS or not … we nurses are always by the patient’s side”, he wrote in a post accompanying a drawing of a nurse walking down a dark corridor in head to toe protective gear.

When cases of the new coronavirus began to appear outside of China earlier this year, he did not hesitate to volunteer to work in the isolation service, emboldened by this experience. If anything, it looked like a welcome departure from her normal intensive care routine.

South Korea was also ready. Many hospitals have set up negative pressure isolation services and separate services to manage outbreaks of infectious disease. Protective equipment, which was in short supply in 2015, was already ready for health professionals. Despite a rapid surge that made South Korea the largest cluster outside of China, the country appeared to control local transmissions, which put an end to societies elsewhere and caused an astounding number of deaths.

In mid-March, Oh, who has an ironic humor, warned his subscribers, whose number has increased to 85,000 between Facebook and Instagram, that he would publish more of his days off in isolation.

“My apologies, you may experience corona fatigue from the frequent updates,” he wrote.

Oh Young-jun has treated seriously ill patients with COVID-19 for the past few months after volunteering to work in his hospital’s negative pressure isolation service. (Oh Young-jun / “Nursing Story”)

In his dispatches, he represented himself and others trying to insert an IV line with layers of gloves, nervously monitoring the X-rays of the misty lungs of a critically ill patient, rushing to intubate a patient whose phlegm spat. “Like rust-laden water from a spout.”

To minimize the number of people entering and leaving the isolation room, nurses had to take on many other tasks, including sterilizing surfaces and equipment, disposing of biohazardous waste and meeting all needs patients, he wrote.

“The nurses do it all. They are remarkable beings, ”he wrote. “I’m not grumbling about this situation. It’s all corona’s fault.”

He knows that nurses and other health professionals are fighting harder, overwhelmed by large numbers of critically ill patients with limited ventilators and limited protective equipment, many of whom are infected and increasingly , dying. In South Korea, at least 241 medical workers have been infected with the coronavirus. .

A former Oh’s colleague who moved to the United States to work as a nurse – something many South Korean nurses aspire to because of better pay and working conditions – told her of serious equipment shortages in his Chicago hospital.

“It looked like us during MERS – pandemonium,” he said in an interview.

Nurses wear personal protective equipment as a precaution against the new coronavirus in this year’s Oh Young-jun sketches. (Oh Young-jun / “Nursing Story”)

In the fight against the coronavirus in South Korea, Oh’s patients have brought some hope. Both the 93-year-old dementia patient and the 57-year-old long-term dialysis patient have, after much sweat and tears from Oh and his colleagues, since recovered from COVID-19 and been released. Daily coronavirus infections in South Korea fell below 50 this week for the first time since late February, after surging more than 900 a day at its peak.

Oh knows from experience, there is always the next patient, the next crisis, the next epidemic. He continues to do his part in his corner of the medical profession – lately, long night shifts where he abstains from water or caffeine because of the time it takes to lose his protective equipment to use the toilet .

When his shift is over, when the city comes to life, he closes his eyes and does his best to invite the sleep that never comes easily after years of going from day to night and vice versa.

And during his days off, he makes sketches.