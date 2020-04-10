Inside the Chicago refrigerated warehouse for bodies

Just a 20-minute drive from the heart of downtown Chicago is a refrigerated warehouse, which is now being prepared as a space to potentially store more than 2,000 bodies amid rising coronavirus-related deaths.

From the outside, an indefinable exterior gives no indication of the type of work in progress inside the installation, which spans almost an entire block of neighborhood. Indoors, freezing temperatures reach up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit and as low as five degrees Fahrenheit.

Warehouse workers have been replaced by doctors in scrubs and masks, who are familiarizing themselves with what could very well become their new main working environment.

Some rooms are large enough to accommodate several semi-trailers, which this week were being dismantled in order to accommodate rows of three-level supports for the bodies to be transported and worked in the installation.

Each rack has a number. One, two, three, etc. – each able to support three to four bodies.

“We will mainly get them in refrigerated trailers from hospitals, so the staff will wear all their protective gear and lift the bodies of the trailers and remove the bodies from the trailers, then place them in racks,” said Dr. Ponni Arunkumar, Cook County chief medical examiner told CNN.

The warehouse officially entered service on Thursday. Arunkumar said she expected them to need space for her new grim goal in a few days.

Chicago coronavirus deaths continue to rise

The second confirmed coronavirus in the United States has been identified in Chicago on January 24, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first confirmed coronavirus death in Illinois was reported in Chicago on March 17.

Like many other states in the United States, Illinois has established a order to stay at home . Governor J.B. Pritzker made the order on March 21, and it extends until at least April 30.

But the number of cases and deaths has continued to increase, with no end in sight as the pandemic spreads to the United States.

Of the more than 16,000 confirmed cases in the state of Illinois, 10,520 of them are in Cook County, which has reported more than 300 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“In just two weeks, we started with 10 or 20 (deaths) per week, and we are now at 40 per day,” said Arunkumar. “This increase is happening at a very rapid rate, so we expect hospitals and hospital morgues to fill up, and we will have to use refrigerated trailers to start moving these patients to the emergency center.”

The Cook County medical examiner’s office is located just eight kilometers from the warehouse and has a capacity of 285 bodies. However, after the office touched 270 bodies, Arunkumar said they will have to use the warehouse.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 240 bodies at the medical examiner’s office, said Arunkumar.

Seeing soaring coronavirus deaths across the country, county officials knew they had to make a plan.

Bill Barnes, executive director of Cook County’s emergency management and regional security department, said the county began considering options before the virus hit the United States hard.

“I would say we started looking for a surge protector like this over a month ago,” Barnes told CNN. “We had an eye on certain percentages and if we even looked at a 2% death rate that would create a very large number in this county of 5.5 million people. We knew we had to jump on it quickly.”

After coming up with the idea of ​​a separate space, the officials spent weeks looking closely at the various facilities to see what they offered, before finally settling on a final location.

“We had to call on all of our stakeholders, including the medical examiner’s office, the hospitals patients will be discharged from and the funeral directors to find a solution to the problem,” said Barnes.

“We want to treat them with the respect and dignity they deserve”

Barnes and Arunkumar had hoped that a place like the “emergency center” should never be used.

But within a few weeks, that hope had waned – and county officials turned to real planning for a need that continues to evolve.

Barnes said that the examiner’s office dealt with more than 60 hospitals in the city of Chicago and its suburbs.

“(We) keep an eye on the level of fatalities in all of these hospitals and ensure that we have the capacity and the capacity to transport these fatalities to the emergency center to allow it to do the job it was intended to do,” said Barnes. . .

Arunkumar said the county could not afford not to be prepared.

“We have to be prepared for any eventuality,” said Arunkumar. “We are the last doctors to see these patients and we want to treat them with the respect and dignity they deserve.”