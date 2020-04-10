Hulu's Twitter feed goes viral after applauding criticism of `` parasites ''

The unlucky trolls learned the hard way not to trash the multi-Oscar winning film “Parasite” with their complaints that it was a Korean film with subtitles.

The streaming service Hulu, which made “Parasite” available on Wednesday, designed the perfect clapback for critics who criticized the dark and comic tale of class conflict, directed by Bong Joon Ho.

Hulu celebrated its streaming debut with a Twitter video, But, as Indie Wire indicates, some social media users cast shadow in the comments below the post.

A keyboard warrior, @Frentecivicio, mark the drama a “pathetic film” – a comment to which Hulu replied: “He won … four Oscars.”

Hulu also checked reality @ DaveGardiner11, who wrote: “It’s not in English, nobody wants to watch a movie that they literally have to read to understand what’s going on.”

He continued: “Sound is such a huge part of movies and being in another language is so [weird.]”

Hulu replied, “If you don’t want to read the subtitles, you can still learn Korean!”

“Parasite”, which stars Song Kang-ho and Cho Yeo-jeong, won the best film award at the Oscars 2020 in February. It went down in history as the very first non-English language film to claim this title. He also won the competition for best director, best foreign language film and best original screenplay.

Previously, “Parasite” had won the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

Bong’s triumph arrives on the streaming platform after an unprecedented race at the global box office. IndieWire reports that “Parasite” has ended its theatrical tour with $ 245 million worldwide. Its budget was approximately $ 11 million.