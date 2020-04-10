Hulu is not there for your ‘Parasite’ subtitle complaints

by April 10, 2020 entertainment
The film made history as the first South Korean film to have Best Picture Oscar when he won in February.

Not to mention all the critical acclaim.

But the fact that the dialogue is in Korean and that the film has English subtitles is apparently annoying for some.

After a Twitter user recently tweeted, “It’s not in English, no one wants to watch a movie they literally have to read to understand what’s going on,” said the official Hulu account.

“If you don’t want to read the subtitles, you can still learn Korean!” Read a tweet from the Hulu account.

Hulu is clearly not there for that.

Likewise, the film’s official Twitter account was not going to support it when someone replied to Hulu calling “Parasite” a “pathetic film”.

“Or as we like to call it,” “BEST IMAGE,” reads a tweet from the “Parasite” movie account.

