How to celebrate Easter and Passover during a pandemic

“Many people have a strong need and desire to be with their families while on vacation. It is both for company and to provide support,” said Joshua Coleman, psychologist in private practice in Oakland, in California and senior member of the Council on Contemporary. Families.

“This reality can reduce their ability to balance this desire appropriately against the risk of contagion. In addition, we are used to associating contagious diseases with the manifestation of obvious symptoms or distress. The absence of these can therefore also ignore the very real dangers of a potential infection, “he said.

The virus can be transmitted by people who are not yet showing symptoms, depending on the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“We are all better off staying at home and helping each other more by simply embracing technology,” said Melissa Sorrentino of Lynnfield, Massachusetts. She is organizing a virtual Easter celebration this year.

Here are some ways to celebrate Easter or Passover this year and create fond memories amid all the chaos.

How to celebrate Easter

A central theme in planning religious holidays this year is to do it virtually.

“We are talking about downloading a multi-video chat application for Easter,” said Steven McCoy, journalist and founder of Spoken Entertainment of Newark, New Jersey. “Easter has always been great in our family, so we wanted to make sure we celebrated it.”

The McCoy family’s plan is to get together with the extended family via video chat all day and paint Easter eggs on a webcam. They will do what McCoy has called an “Easter quarantine egg hunt” by hiding the eggs in their camera framed space and giving each player three chances to guess where the egg might be.

“I find it imperative to always have alternative ideas. I consider this a celebration of a first aid kit,” said McCoy. “It is very important to find a way to celebrate the family vacation. [I’m] so grateful for the technology! ”

Families shouldn't hold back from dressing this year. Sorrentino and his family plan to imitate the Front Steps Project, where the photographers (from a distance) take portraits of families posed near their steps. Her daughters will set up a tripod so they can still take an Easter family photo even without a photographer.

“It’s a way of dressing instead of staying in your pajamas all day and being depressed at not seeing family,” said Sorrentino.

His family’s night activities are made possible by Zoom. This way, extended families can still have dinner, coffee and dessert together; play charades and other games; and allow children to see their cousins.

“Even if we can’t be physically side by side, we can still be together. We can still have the same conversations and enjoy each other’s company,” said Sorrentino.

If you are concerned about missing the church on Easter Sunday, you can attend an online service or find a drive-in service in your area. Maybe participate in a virtual egg decoration contest

Some people organize Easter egg hunt in their quarters . It sounds counterintuitive to social distancing guidelines, but it works for families who hang photos of Easter eggs on their front door or windows.

Parents can then take turns walking their children around the block to find houses that have eggs. The eggs will have a number next to them so the kids can know how many they find without picking them up.

A local adult can also organize a social distancing tour of the Easter bunny by putting on a costume and waving to the little ones from afar.

“Both of these activities seem reasonable and safe as long as people keep an appropriate distance and the kids don’t collect the eggs,” said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, head of the infectious diseases division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Boston.

“People who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 should not participate (stay inside!), Nor prepare eggs to hide on their lawn or porch, in case young children rush to impulse them. . ”

Easter means a lot to the McCoy family.

“My family and I are disappointed that we cannot be together at Easter this year, especially after so many absences throughout the year because of everyone’s work schedules. Easter means a lot to us because it is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, “said McCoy.

“However, we are so thankful that everyone is alive and well as we plan to cross this pandemic together – even if it means that we have to be creative during our separate time.”

Honor the Passover Seder

A virtual Passover Seder is the way to go this year, but it can be complicated as it is more than “just the joint family dinner,” said Rachelle Feldman of Princeton, New Jersey.

“He participates in from start to finish of the service, the Seder of how we remember each step, and how we left Egypt, and how we were taken to Israel and everything in the middle of this trip, “he said. she declared.

As a rule, extended families and guests come together for the Seder. This year, Feldman will celebrate the Seder via Zoom with members of his immediate family who are all in different states: her husband is in Florida, while her daughter is in New York and her son is in Pennsylvania.

Feldman has already ordered the essential symbolic foods on the Seder plate: maror (bitter herbs) and chazeret (horseradish and onions); charoset; matzoh; and more.

If you are having trouble locating the ingredients for the Seder Plate, there are acceptable substitute lists

Families hosting Virtual Seders can still organize who will assume which roles, including Haggadah readers and which children or young adults will read the four questions.

When the time comes to hide a piece of matzoh and then find it after meals, each family can do so in their own home, said Katie Bieber Ogg of Brooklyn, New York. Ogg will participate in a virtual Seder.

Families can always tell stories together, say blessings and sing praises during dinner.

The Seder center invites less fortunate clients or those without families. Some people drop Seder boxes at the doors of others, so they are not left behind.

Having a virtual Seder is more than just perpetuating a tradition, said Feldman.

“It’s not just about maintaining normality in an age where people don’t have it,” said Feldman.

“It supports who we are as a people, and this is so important to us, that we recognize the importance of this special holiday, that we have a stronger obligation to keep it, to maintain it, to share it and to do not forget.”