How to build a replica of Monticello? Brick by brick recovered

Dan Sisson laughs at his ignorance today, the fact that he had no idea what it would take to build a replica of Monticello, the iconic house, in the middle of nowhere in eastern Washington.

But it was not always funny at the time.

Her son Alan Sisson remembers arriving from Corvallis, Oregon, to lay foundation wood two decades ago. “It was kind of a nightmare,” he says.

Her father did not have the beams on site. He didn’t have the right tools. The site was not ready.

A job that “should have taken two or three days took two weeks,” says Alan Sisson, described by his father as the first hero of the project.

Dan Sisson remembers a day when friends came to help found the eight-sided rotunda. “We had three doctorates and a master’s degree,” he says. “We couldn’t understand it.”

Sisson, with the help of a few friends and fascinated passers-by, did all the work himself. Finding building materials was a challenge. For two years, Sisson went to a redevelopment area in Spokane, after lecturing at Eastern Washington University, to pick up piles of used bricks. He threw each 5-pound brick onto other heaps of bricks to load them into the back of his pickup truck, which could carry no more than 250.

He drove the bricks for 43 miles and stacked them along his one-lane entry route. The students sometimes helped, but Sisson made most of the 120 trips alone, collecting about 30,000 bricks – more than he ultimately needed.

The architectural star of Jefferson’s Monticello is a graceful dome – a unique structure that Sisson had no hope of finding in a salvage yard. Who has a used dome 28 feet in diameter?

Sisson asked for offers. The lowest was $ 55,000, more than he could afford.

But as often with Monticello West, Sisson has found a way. Two weeks after receiving the offer, he met Nathan Stime, a primary care doctor, former missionary and, as luck would have it, a hunting companion.

As Stime remembers, “I didn’t know Dan, but I have to love him immediately.”

Stime built aluminum boats as a hobby in his huge workshop north of Spokane. Maybe he could build a dome? He proposed a condition: he would do it for the price only.

Stime cut and welded 32 aluminum sheets into a dome. Price: $ 1,565.

Dan Sisson and his wife, Karen Meyer, in their home. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Today, Monticello West home is 90% complete and comfortable for entertaining. Sisson’s wife, Karen Meyer, prepares dinner for the guests and often plays the violin or the piano thereafter.

In winter, in the cold and snow, the couple move into the “large room” of the house to save heat by closing their spacious library lined with books, the rotunda and the rest of the house.

They spend each New Year’s Eve alone, says Meyer.

“We cook dinner, we drink champagne and we dance.”