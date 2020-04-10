How independent gyms pivot to stay alive despite closure

Barre Attitude, Stephanie Jones’ bar fitness studio in Long Beach, had only been open for three weeks when she was ordered to shut down as part of a statewide COVID-19 segregation.

The following week, she learned to film and download videos to a new platform, hoping to persuade her studio members to continue their credit card membership and work with her streaming videos.

“It wasn’t in my wheelhouse at all,” said Jones, but her daughter helped her set up her tripod, film, and download the workouts. She started setting up short live workouts on Instagram to try to attract new customers online.

Jones and much of the fitness industry, which employs more than 800,000 people nationwide, are facing a crisis. The closings have forced this once-thriving industry to start mass layoffs of instructors and trainers as gyms and studios plan to close their doors permanently.

Based in New York Steering wheel sports, a bicoastal spin studio, laid off 98% of its workforce.

“It’s Armageddon right now,” said Brian Smith, general manager of Piper Sandler Cos., Who tracks the store fitness industry. The situation of small operators is particularly bad, he said.

“If you are closed for 30 to 60 days, you wipe out half of the annual profit,” he said, given the industry’s relatively small margins. “Mom-and-pops can go bankrupt.”

Some stimulus relief in the form of favorable small business loans will help gyms and studios pay the rent or pay the rent. Under new legislation passed last month, instructors can look for unemployment. Many employers will take advantage of lower payroll taxes and employee retention credits.

But analysts say the closure will almost certainly have lasting repercussions for most studios and even larger operators such as those based in Irvine. Xponential Fitness, which franchises the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar and Stride brands, because franchisees find it difficult to pay fees when their doors are not open.

Many homeowners are creative in maintaining income.

Some spin studios rent weights and bikes weekly for use at home to keep members in the lap (and away from Peloton), and live workouts on Instagram.

For many, Zoom can be the way to go, allowing trainers to teach and communicate with their members in real time, encourage their efforts and correct their form.

(Full disclosure: Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is an investor in Zoom.)

A student takes an online course at Barre Attitude, one of the many fitness studios that have worked to find ways to reach customers after non-core businesses have closed. (Ryan Zapalac)

“People are craving human interaction right now,” said Carrie Minter, owner of Carrie’s Pilates Plus in Los Angeles, which now offers five Pilates mat classes at $ 10 per day on Zoom. “They want someone to explain things thoroughly,” she said, which works better on Zoom than on prerecorded video.

Others, like Luke Milton, owner of Training Companion, high intensity interval training with studios in West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Studio City, uploads password protected training videos to Vimeo for members.

Milton’s new live “Mate To Go” workouts cost $ 99 per month, the product funding the payroll of its employees, who received 75% of their wages during the first weeks of the lockout.

“It was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life, the support we received from the community,” said Milton. “We have members who keep their memberships active [with online workouts] to support the studios. It really made me believe in humanity. “

Milton said he considers his family members and often stays up until 2 or 3 am, replying to emails or joking with members on social media, to feed the community he had. created over the past decade.

Leanne Pedante, co-owner of Stride Running Studio Treadmill in Pasadena, said the establishment is fortunate to have a close-knit group of members. Although he has suspended memberships, he teaches free daily bodyweight workouts on Zoom, which he promotes on social media, and encourages members to participate in outdoor mileage challenges, such as last month’s 75-mile race goal.

Of course, that doesn’t pay the bills. As the studio gathers more recorded workouts, said Pedante, she hopes to switch to a discounted online membership fee so she can pay more instructors.

For Minter, struggling to organize online workouts has allowed him to add new clients outside the state and create another source of income for the studios when they reopen.

“It has gotten better than we would have thought,” said Minter.

The accelerated transition to streaming fitness raises the question of how many studios will be able to regain full membership once these shelters and exercises in place are completed.

In a recent survey of the research company YPulse among 13 to 35 year olds, 77% said they regularly engaged in fitness activities; among this group, 32% said they preferred to work at home rather than in a gym, classroom or anywhere else.

Sales of home connected fitness equipment such as spin, Mirror, Tonal and Peloton bikes have increased in the past month. And since Peloton makes its app free for three months, it’s hard to believe that local studios won’t experience at least a few defections.

In addition, those who return may not be able to spend as freely on unlimited subscriptions or high-class packs.

“The economy will really dictate how much people will spend,” said Pedante. But, she adds, “I think people are going to really want this community connection and need a space to gather.”

“The studios that will find it hard to come back are those that have no real community,” said Milton, “those that are based solely on their training and not their community experience.”