How Augusta National will play differently in November

The Masters does not happen without Augusta National Golf Club having as much control over the event as possible. This would have been true if the event had gone as planned this week, rather than being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And this will be true when the club hopes to host its prestigious major championship on the dates postponed from November 12 to 15.

Of course, there are many differences between April and November in Georgia. The famous azaleas will not bloom – and no amount of ice can change that, even if the freezing of flowers in the past has delayed the bursting of their colors until the right time of spring. The trees will change color, so add orange to this flush green background. And playing conditions will differ slightly in a few ways, with an average temperature five to ten degrees cooler in November than in April.

So it may seem different, but it will not be unrecognizable.

“Obviously you’re going to miss the flowers, but I think the tournament is going to be fine,” said Jack Nicklaus, who has a record of six Masters victories in his resume. “You will have good weather. The days will be a little shorter than in April, so they will have different departure times.

“They are going to have to fight a little against football, but I still think that people will come, people will support it. People will really want to watch it on TV. “

The reason that the Masters has taken on such importance is due to the excitement driven by the golf course. The holes are so masterfully designed and the place is always in perfect condition, producing the most drama.

But the club is incredibly secretive about many of its practices, according to a survey of at least a dozen superintendents who worked there and local agronomists who consulted, not a single one agreed to officially declare the Post. The club’s draconian media policies leave only the current club president authorized to speak publicly, with a person associated with the club reiterating the old mantra: “Augusta National speaks with one voice.”

But basic golf course maintenance practices are fairly easily stated. The club is only open a few months a year, closing hot southern summers between late May and mid-October. During summer, the underlying Bermuda grass rises to take over, a spongy surface which then burns to create a brown landscape. That’s when the club does most of its maintenance on the golf course.

But in early spring, before the Jamboree members’ party in March, the club overseeds rye, a special sprig produced by a local agronomist. Because Bermuda is dormant, the rye takes over and creates this green, soft and tight surface that came to define the appearance of the golf course. They often do the same thing in early fall, before the “Opening Party” in October, but at that time there might be some Bermuda grass still flourishing.

This means that if the weather stays warm in September, it could be a little brown in places and could create firmer playing conditions in some areas and milder in others, depending on the weather immediately preceding the tournament.

“If they over-seed it, they will have to over-seed it in September, and generally the grass would be very lush and soft and hard to hold the golf ball,” said Nicklaus, who also pointed out that the Club should consider having only five winter months to prepare for the Masters 2021 on its usual April dates rather than a full year. “But I’m sure they will understand that.”

They will not have to worry about the greens, which all have underwater systems underneath, allowing precise humidity control. (Same for some fairways.) This means that the putting surfaces will live up to their fast and wavy reputation.

But the prevailing winds are from south in spring to north in fall, which could change the nature of some of the most recognizable holes in the world.

“Three of the four-by-five with a northerly wind will suffer from some sort of breeze, and therefore may not be the same amount of birds and eagles as we are used to when the weather is nice and warm. April, “said the 2008 Masters. Trevor Immelman winner. “But on the other hand, you’re going to have some of the other traditionally harder holes that are going to be helped by this north wind.… This start of Amen Corner [holes 10, 11, and 12] everything will come downwind, so these holes can play a little shorter.

“But overall, I think playing it in November – and I did it several times – the score will not be as low as we have been used to in recent years.”

So if the Masters takes place in November, it might seem a little different. But rest assured, Augusta National will ensure that it is always the Masters.

“I think it will be fantastic,” said three-time winner Gary Player. “I am delighted that the tournament is still planned and not canceled. I can not wait to return. “