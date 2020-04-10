“His health is very good”

Tua Tagovailoa’s agent says the quarterback is in good health and will be ready for training camp.

Tagovailoa hosted a virtual pro day with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer Thursday after the former Alabama star’s personal pro day was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. A video of Tagovailoa’s training will be sent to the NFL teams.

Tagovailoa injured his hip on November 15 and underwent end-of-season surgery two days later. He is expected to be in the top five picks in the NFL draft later this month.

“Her health is very good,” agent Leigh Steinberg told the Associated Press. “There are two doctors who saw him, Dr. Lyle Cain (orthopedic surgeon from Alabama) and Dr. Chip Routt, who performed the surgery. Both said he was in good health and that he would be alive and ready to leave for a training camp and the likelihood of recurrence is very low. “

Doctors authorized Tagovailoa to run and start football on March 9, and he trained with Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

“It runs everywhere, it bounces with a lot of energy,” said Steinberg.

Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts in January 2018 and joined Alabama in a victory over Georgia in the national championship game. He won his first job this fall, beating Hurts, then brought Alabama to another title game, where he lost to Clemson.

Tagovailoa was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018.