German Football League plans to play in empty stadiums in May

The top two football leagues in Germany could resume play in empty stadiums next month.

Christian Seifert, head of the German Football League (DFL), told the New York Times that the first-level Bundesliga and second-level Bundesliga plan to resume operations in early May. Play in both leagues, like most sports leagues around the world, has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams of the two leagues have already resumed training while respecting strict guidelines in terms of social distancing.

“People are longing for a short normal life and that could mean that the Bundesliga is playing again,” said Seifert. “We have to play our part here, which means supporting the government and talking to it when we can play again.”

Seifert said the games, which could be played in as many as 36 stadiums, will be televised until the end of the season in June.

Returning to television, the LDF hopes to keep the $ 812 million it would owe to its broadcast partners if the season were abandoned. The English Premier League and the Spanish Liga have both estimated their losses at more than a billion dollars if their seasons do not resume.

Even if it keeps the money from television, the LDF claims that the absence of fans present could cost up to $ 110 million each to the top teams. The Bundesliga, with an average of almost 40,700 fans per game this season, has the second highest average attendance of all professional sports leagues in the world, behind the NFL.

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 have played 25 of 34 games on their schedule, with seven-time defending champion Bayern Munich leading the league five points ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

The LDF estimates that even in empty stadiums, each match would require 240 people on site, including players, coaches and medical staff, match officials and television production staff. The DFL will establish a training and games protocol which would include what to do if a player tests positive for the coronavirus.

Seifert told the New York Times that half of the 18 second division teams would be “very much in danger of going bankrupt” if the season was canceled, and up to five first division teams would face serious financial problems.