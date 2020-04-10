General Says Coronavirus Could Affect More Navy Ships

WASHINGTON – Pentagon leaders predict more coronavirus could hit Navy ships at sea after epidemic aboard an aircraft carrier in the Pacific has infected more than 400 sailors, a senior general said on Thursday.

General John Hyten, vice president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that a member of the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was hospitalized Thursday in intensive care in Guam, where the carrier has been moored for more of a week. He said 416 crew members are now infected and 1,164 test results are expected.

“It is not a good idea to think that the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind problem,” Hyten said at a press conference at the Pentagon. “We have too many ships at sea. … Thinking it won’t happen again is not a good way to plan. “

The senior naval officer, meanwhile, said the biggest problem was the inability to test enough people quickly, including those aboard USS Nimitz, the next US aircraft carrier to deploy in sea.

“The challenge we have now is to have this type of capacity where we can test in volume and speed,” Admiral Mike Gilday told reporters on Thursday. “I really don’t have a good estimate right now when this testing capacity might be available in the types of quantities that we would like to see.”

He said sailors from the USS Nimitz, who are in port in preparation for a deployment, will have limited movement for two weeks before the ship’s departure.

A sailor was abducted from Nimitz over a week ago after showing symptoms, but the test was inconclusive, the Navy said. Hyten suggested that a small number of sailors were sick, but the Navy said Thursday that no sailor currently on the carrier has tested positive for COVID-19 or has any symptoms.

A retired Navy admiral and former NATO commander-in-chief in Europe, James Stavridis, said he saw more problems ahead, not just for the Navy.

“It is clear that there are other cases to come. The most recent count on Roosevelt alone is well over 400, ”Stavridis said by email. “The Navy and all services have difficult choices to make in terms of withdrawing units to care for them or accepting a number of victims due to the coronavirus. I think it will be a case-by-case approach depending on the mission of the unit. “

Gilday said the navy had learned from the Roosevelt epidemic, including how to move from preventing the virus to containing it when sailors begin to show symptoms.

On Thursday, 3,190 were tested negative and test results for the rest of the crew are expected. Approximately 2,700 crew members have been removed from the ship and are being accommodated on the base and in hotels on the island, which is US territory. Those who test positive are checked by doctors twice a day.

More broadly, Hyten said that the epidemic on board the Roosevelt is an illustration that the military must adapt.

“It will be a new way of doing business that we need to focus on,” he said, referring to the challenge of recruiting, training, deploying and potentially fighting in a pandemic. “We are adapting to this new world as we speak today.”

The epidemic aboard the Roosevelt began in late March and plunged the Navy into a leadership crisis. Thomas Modly, who resigned Tuesday from his post as acting secretary of the Navy, sacked Roosevelt commander Captain Brett E. Crozier for widely circulating a letter calling for swifter action by the Navy to save his sailors.

Modly was criticized for flying to the Roosevelt last weekend and making remarks to the crew who severely criticized Crozier.

Gilday said that the investigation into the Roosevelt case, which he had ordered last week, is now complete and that he has started to browse the report. He said he had not ruled out any options, including the possible reinstatement of Crozier, if this is where the investigation leads.

The key question, he said, is why Crozier felt compelled to send the memo and whether it signaled a breakdown in communications with management.

“I’m not taking any options on the table,” he said when asked what happened to Crozier. He said he hadn’t spoken to Crozier. He said he had received no pressure from anyone about the investigation and just wanted to make sure his actions were right.

Later, in a separate appearance, General Mark Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs, said that despite the epidemic aboard the Roosevelt, he could be released and resumed duty relatively quickly if world events demanded.

Speaking with Hyten at the Pentagon, Assistant Defense Secretary David Norquist told reporters that defense officials were aware that coronavirus would not be a short-term problem in the military.

“We will have to change and adapt, because even in the coming months, the virus will not go away,” said Norquist. “We will have to operate in a COVID environment.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which go away within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health conditions, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.