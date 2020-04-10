Gavin Lux and Ty Buttrey participate in the “MLB The Show 20” tournament

Gavin Lux is considered one of the best young players in the Dodgers’ organization and the future of the team in the middle of the field.

It could also be the Dodgers’ only chance of winning a world series in 2020.

With Major League Baseball season postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league, its player association and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Friday a tournament that will feature one player from each MLB team playing in the video game. “MLB The Show 20”.

The format is similar to a typical baseball season. The 30 players will compete once each for a total of 29 regular season games. The top eight are moving towards a post-season that reflects the MLB format and culminates in a world series.

Lux represents the Dodgers. He responded to Friday’s announcement by immediately talking about the cheerful trash at Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, who will play for his team in the tournament.

“Give me @cotuck the first week,” Lux tweeted, with a laughing emoji.

A Twitter user replied to Lux’s tweet with an interesting question – who will be the starter for the opening day? Longtime ace Clayton Kershaw got the go-ahead from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for the real game that might never happen, but Walker Buehler is a rising star on the mound.

Lux has not yet responded to the request.

Relief pitcher Ty Buttrey is the Angels’ representative in the tournament, which begins April 10 when Blake Snell (Tampa Bay Rays) face Amir Garrett (Cincinnati Reds) at 6 p.m. PT. The games will be streamed on a variety of digital platforms, including Twitch and YouTube.

Participants in the “MLB The Show” league

Angels – Ty Buttrey

Dodgers – Gavin Lux

Arizona Diamondbacks – Jon Duplantier

Atlanta Braves – Luke Jackson

Baltimore Orioles – Dwight Smith Jr.

Boston Red Sox – Eduardo Rodriguez

Chicago Cubs – Ian Happ

Chicago White Sox – Lucas Giolito

Cincinnati Reds – Amir Garrett

Cleveland Indians – Carlos Santana

Colorado Rockies – David Dahl

Detroit Tigers – Niko Goodrum

Houston Astros – Lance McCullers Jr.

Kansas City Royals – Brett Phillips

Miami Marlins – Ryne Stanek

Milwaukee Brewers – Josh Hader

Minnesota Twins – Trevor May

New York Mets – Jeff McNeil

New York Yankees – Tommy Kahnle

Oakland Athletics – Jesús Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies – Rhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh Pirates – Cole Tucker

San Diego Padres – Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Francisco Giants – Hunter Pence

Seattle Mariners – Carl Edwards Jr.

Cardinals of St. Louis – Matt Carpenter

Tampa Bay Rays – Blake Snell

Texas Rangers – Joey Gallo

Toronto Blue Jays – Bo Bichette

Washington nationals – Juan Soto