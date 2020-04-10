‘Friday’ celebrity Rebecca Black says she’s queer

But that doesn’t stop the singer, who became popular on YouTube as a teenager, from talking about her sexuality.
“People started asking and I stopped responding. I’m still in the process, it looks like.”
Black became famous in 2011 after the video for his song “Friday” went viral.
When asked how she identified herself, Black told Dodge and Ordman that she had had a lot of conversations with herself, her friends and family about it.
“For me, the word ‘queer’ is really nice,” said Black. “I went out with a lot of different types of people and I really don’t know what the future holds. Some days I feel a little bit more gay than others.”
But when it comes to dating, Black said she’s taking a break.
