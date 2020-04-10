‘Friday’ celebrity Rebecca Black says she’s queer

But that doesn’t stop the singer, who became popular on YouTube as a teenager, from talking about her sexuality.

In a recent appearance on the podcast “Dating Straight”, Black spoke to co-hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman about her recent breakup with a woman and why she’s sharing now.

“People started asking and I stopped responding. I’m still in the process, it looks like.”

Black became famous in 2011 after the video for his song “Friday” went viral.