‘Friday’ celebrity Rebecca Black says she’s queer

by April 10, 2020 entertainment
'Friday' celebrity Rebecca Black says she's queer

But that doesn’t stop the singer, who became popular on YouTube as a teenager, from talking about her sexuality.

In a recent appearance on the podcast “Dating Straight”, Black spoke to co-hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman about her recent breakup with a woman and why she’s sharing now.

“People started asking and I stopped responding. I’m still in the process, it looks like.”

Black became famous in 2011 after the video for his song “Friday” went viral.

Celebrity, she said earlier, has led to its horribly intimidated. However, these days, the 22-year-old woman seems rather satisfied with her life.

When asked how she identified herself, Black told Dodge and Ordman that she had had a lot of conversations with herself, her friends and family about it.

“For me, the word ‘queer’ is really nice,” said Black. “I went out with a lot of different types of people and I really don’t know what the future holds. Some days I feel a little bit more gay than others.”

But when it comes to dating, Black said she’s taking a break.

“I don’t really want to go out with me right now, but even if I did, I have no choice,” she said, referring to the order to stay home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/mXr5h5738lQ/index.html

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

"SNL" returns to the air this weekend

“SNL” returns to the air this weekend

April 10, 2020
'West Side Story' cast stays online while coronavirus is locked

‘West Side Story’ cast stays online while coronavirus is locked

April 10, 2020
Book award ceremony will be virtual (and free) this year

Book award ceremony will be virtual (and free) this year

April 10, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *