Fox & Friends Weekend Co-Host Concludes Coronavirus

“Fox and Friends” weekend co-host Jebediah Bila is the latest TV news personality to test positive for the new coronavirus.

Bila, 41, told her Instagram and Twitter followers on Thursday that she is recovering from the virus at home. She said that her husband had both tested positive, but that their son, born in November, was not sick.

“I’m very much on the mend, so don’t worry,” she said in the post.

I know I’m a bit MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m about to fix it, so don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley fortunately did not fall ill (Thank God, I will always be grateful.)) … https://t.co/k4I1JHy7u6 – Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) April 9, 2020

Bila is the first Fox News personality known to suffer from COVID-19. She last appeared on “Fox & Friends” on March 29.

Bila generally sits alongside his co-host Pete Hegseth, who was among the first skeptics of the network and the most virulent about the severity of the coronavirus.

In a March 8 Fox & Friends Weekend segment on the coronavirus, Hegseth said, “The more I learn, the less there is to worry about.”

In mid-March, Fox News hosts and commentators moved to doubt the gravity of the pandemic, after receiving harsh criticism for supporting President Trump’s assertion that it was a “hoax” that his Democratic opponents were using against him.

Fox Business Network host Trish Regan has been removed from prime time programming after airing a segment describing the current crisis as a “hoax hoax”.

Fox News has also equipped the vast majority of its staff to work from home to contain the spread of the virus. The channel also broadcast its talents on air in public service announcements promoting social distancing and made a joint donation of $ 1 million with Facebook to the relief fund COVID-19 of Feeding America.

This week, Fox News management distributed thermometers and face blankets to all essential employees still at the company’s headquarters in central Manhattan.

But prime-time Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham continued to press for the reopening of the economy and pushed for wider distribution of hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus, although evidence of its effectiveness are anecdotal.

Three television news professionals have died of COVID-19, the coronavirus, since mid-March, the most recent being Tony Greer, a longtime camera operator for “Good Morning America”. NBC News audio technician Larry Edgeworth died on March 19. Maria Mercader, seasoned producer and director of CBS News, died on March 29.

CNN has two people on the air who have contracted the virus – Chris Cuomo, who continues to do his prime time program while isolated at his home in Long Island, New York, and the afternoon anchor Brooke Baldwin.