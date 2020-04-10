Former nurse makes cakes and cupcakes for hospital workers – CBS New York

Former nurse mobilizes to help medical workers fight coronavirus pandemic. Even if she cannot reach them on the front line, she gives them a moment of sweetness.

Cake designer Edie Connelly felt helpless as the majority of orders for her Hell’s Kitchen business dried up.

Weddings and other parties have been canceled, leaving her with cupboards and freezers full of ingredients.

But she still started to work, making nearly a dozen large cakes and masses of cupcakes for the heroes of our hospital staff.

“This is my way of saying thank you,” said Connelly in an interview with Dave Carlin of CBS2. “And I know what they’re going through. I was a nurse for 10 years before I did that.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Connelly wants to cheer up gently and something offbeat. At the top of the butter ice cream is the word “CORONAVIRUS” with a picture of cartoony.

If some people find this design a little off-putting, cupcakes are more traditional.

Connelly has considered returning to her former nursing job as a volunteer, but she is in the early 70’s and her doctors and family don’t want this, so she cooks and stays isolated, using volunteers to do deliveries.

“It is a great thing that she is doing, donating cakes to many hospitals in the area,” said volunteer Dulce Tinel.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1- (888) -364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, COVID SMS at 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1- (800) -222-1222 or 211, text NJCOVID at 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention

Connelly says that she will be closing her store permanently at the end of April, grateful for the long term of doing something that makes so many people so happy.

“I started at home as a hobby and I did it for 15 years,” said Connelly. “Then, when the children went to university, I opened my first store on 39th street between 9 and 10 … Seven years later, I lost my lease like so many people and then I found this place and i have been here for 15 years and it has been wonderful. “

His thanks are etched in the icing, so much gratitude to be swallowed up.