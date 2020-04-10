For some UCLA players, game tapes may hold the key to the NFL draft prospects

Joshua Kelley ran more than 100 yards to the Senior Bowl. Darnay Holmes ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds on the NFL combine. Devin Asiasi has grown 225 pounds 16 times with a combine.

For a slew of less-announced UCLA players hoping to be selected for the NFL draft this month, their fate will largely be a tale.

Their university cassette.

The cancellation of the Bruins’ annual professional day in the midst of the new coronavirus epidemic has left the NFL scouts with little to do to assess the potential in addition to what players had already shown in college.

“Many of the decisions about players who didn’t go to the combine will be based solely on the movie they shot and we had scouts from each NFL team in training in the fall,” said UCLA coach Chip Kelly. Thursday in a teleconference, “so their reports on training and what I think is what the NFL teams are going to rely on for these guys.”

Kelley, Holmes, Asiasi and kicker JJ Molson all demonstrated their skills and had their measurements taken with the combine, allowing teams to assess their potential in person and conduct medical assessments that can alleviate concerns about persistent injuries or health problems.

But UCLA teammates Boss Tagaloa, Krys Barnes and Josh Woods enter the draft as the biggest strangers in NFL circles because they have not received invitations to combine or participate in a professional day.

“I think it hurts these guys a little,” said Kelly. “It happened to everyone. Unfortunately, this pandemic has struck and there is nothing you can do about it. “

UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi, center, celebrates his take for a touchdown in the second half against Colorado at the Rose Bowl on November 2, 2019. UCLA won 31-14. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

Holmes, screened as a third to fourth round pick by draftscout.com, is expected to be the first Bruin selected for the project. Asiasi and Kelley are both screened as likely fourth-round picks, and the other Bruins are likely undrafted free agents.

Kelly said the NFL teams were targeting Holmes, who played cornerback at UCLA, as a nickelback and kick revurner.

Kelley combines the vision, speed and skill that has allowed her to go from walking to returning with a winning personality that has made her a favorite among fans, teammates and coaches.

“Most people, when they meet him for the first time, they think,” Is this guy real? “” Said Kelly about Kelley’s sunny disposition which includes a constant smile. “And he is. He’s like that everyday. He just has a great attitude and you’re excited to be with him.”

Like Holmes, Asiasi left after his junior season, feeling ready to prove himself to the next level. With his invitation to combine, Asiasi will not be a big mystery to NFL leaders on the draft day.

“Devin has huge advantages from a close perspective,” said Kelly. “He can run, he is tall, he is physical, he has good offside attributes and speed, what you are looking for in a tight corner.